Sunroom Café closes for good; 'It's sad that it was all sort of taken away,' owner said

At the same time, Paradise said he didn't want to risk getting sick.

When he closed because of the virus in mid-March, he remembers telling one of his managers they'd be closed for a month or two. Once restaurants were allowed to reopen at reduced capacities, he said he couldn't figure out a way to do it safely with the restaurant being able to "pay for itself."

He continued to pay some of his 25 part- and full-time employees with the idea that they'd return when Sunroom reopened. Paradise said he was happy when a few of them found other jobs right away.

"Then, it started getting longer and longer, and you just think, 'Okay, well, what are we going to do?' And I didn't really see a light at the end of the tunnel," Paradise said.

He could have stuck it out and tried to conceive of a way to open for UW-Madison's second semester, but he didn't know if the virus would be under control. "There were just too many question marks," he said.

Paradise said his landlord was helpful in negotiating out of the lease, but he regrets not being able to continue until he could sell to someone younger "with new ideas and a little bit more energy than I have right now."