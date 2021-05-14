State Street bar and restaurant expanding into old Shoo spot next door

"The artists, event coordinator, and curator are all of Latinx descent," said Villega, who did a number of murals on and near State Street last year after the looting and vandalism. "We want to make an inclusive safe space for everyone to be creative and express themselves so that they can grow and prosper."

The exhibit includes sculpture, neon, printmaking and painting "reflecting on the constantly changing world and space we exist in," Eguino said, quoting from the exhibition statement. "Through sharing stories of struggle and conflict, we offer a space for others to connect and relate."

Mergen said the idea to use the space next door came from his landlord John Caputo's wife, who suggested Mergen do something there since nobody was renting it. He said he negotiated a fair price.

The new space is in the same building, but not connected to 107 State. Mergen will have room for about 25 seats in the new place under the city-county's 75% capacity order, but hasn't ordered the furniture yet.

107 State can seat 50 inside under the current order, and 20 outside, using the sidewalk space in front of 107 and the former shoe store.