State order designed to help restaurants deliver during COVID-19 pandemic

Another example would be a restaurant with a general liability insurance policy that didn’t do delivery before but is doing it now. The owner can call his or her insurance company and ask to have a rider added to the restaurant’s existing policy to cover delivery service.

Jeffrey Cui, who opened Red Lion last year with his wife, Jessica Cui, said he uses the Madison-based EatStreet delivery service as well as Uber Eats. But under the restriction to just take-out and delivery, he and his wife are making delivery trips as well.

Under the new order, Cui said he can ask his sister to start making deliveries, too. “My insurance wouldn’t cover her, so I believe it’s helping,” he said of the measure.

Cui said they’ve been filling 10 to 15 take-out orders per day and another five to 10 delivery orders.

J.J. Kilmer, who owns Indie Coffee on Regent Street with her husband, Barrett Kilmer, calls the measure “a step in the right direction.” But what she really would like to see is property tax and licensing-fee relief.

“Sure, it’s great to get insurance for deliveries,” Kilmer said. “But many of us without delivery experience are now tasked with implementing an impromptu delivery system while concurrently just running our businesses under new rules.”