Stalzy's is back, just not operating like it hoped to post-fire

No fish fry plans tonight? How about ordering one from Stalzy's?

Nearly one year after a fire closed it down, Stalzy's Deli has reemerged, albeit in a scaled-back way amid a pandemic that has eliminated dine-in service in all Wisconsin restaurants.

Many restaurants remain in business for carryout and delivery during the COVID-19 crisis, and it's in the curbside carryout arena that the Atwood deli finds itself operating.

Stalzy's began selling its meats, cheeses, breads and grocery items Wednesday, so customers can make their own meals at home.

Friday it's offering a family-style fish fry with the trimmings to go. Orders for two people or four people will be available. Choices include walleye or haddock, potato pancakes or German potato salad, along with coleslaw.

"This is not what I had had in mind for our opening. We were kind of pushing and racing to get open and then this happened," co-owner Neil Stalboerger said, referencing the novel coronavirus restrictions on doing business. "So we're doing what we can to kind of shift gears and keep going."

Stalboerger, who owns the business with Corbin Reynolds, said they'd been planning to reopen the New York-inspired deli two weeks ago after many reconstruction "hiccups."