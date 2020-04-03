Stalzy's is back, just not operating like it hoped to post-fire

No fish fry plans tonight? How about ordering one from Stalzy's?
Nearly one year after a fire closed it down, Stalzy's Deli has reemerged, albeit in a scaled-back way amid a pandemic that has eliminated dine-in service in all Wisconsin restaurants.
Many restaurants remain in business for carryout and delivery during the COVID-19 crisis, and it's in the curbside carryout arena that the Atwood deli finds itself operating.
Stalzy's began selling its meats, cheeses, breads and grocery items Wednesday, so customers can make their own meals at home.
Friday it's offering a family-style fish fry with the trimmings to go. Orders for two people or four people will be available. Choices include walleye or haddock, potato pancakes or German potato salad, along with coleslaw.
"This is not what I had had in mind for our opening. We were kind of pushing and racing to get open and then this happened," co-owner Neil Stalboerger said, referencing the novel coronavirus restrictions on doing business. "So we're doing what we can to kind of shift gears and keep going."
Stalboerger, who owns the business with Corbin Reynolds, said they'd been planning to reopen the New York-inspired deli two weeks ago after many reconstruction "hiccups."
They started Stalzy's in 2011 in the former Africana restaurant at 2701 Atwood Ave., and hoped to get it back open in time for their popular Oktoberfest event, which still went on in the parking lot of the closed deli.
Fire investigators determined the fire, on April 7, 2019, was caused by the spontaneous combustion of small kitchen towels. The fire started after hours, and no one was injured.
The new place looks vastly different with all the seating -- the lunch counter and booths -- moved to the Hudson Street side.
While the restaurant was closed, Stalboerger and Reynolds saw a surge in wholesale bread orders and began using the FEED Kitchen on Sherman Avenue to produce the bread and rolls Stalzy's supplies to restaurants. The renovated space includes an expanded bakery area and a few more pieces of equipment.
Investigators estimated the damage at about $200,000, but a fire department spokesperson said the exact amount would be determined by private insurance agencies.
Stalboerger called that was an early estimate, and said the total will be a lot more. "It started out as a ‘small kitchen fire’ and they ended up gutting the entire place," he said. "Between smoke and water damage, it was a shell."
The building was built in the 1920s, so bringing everything up to code was a challenge, he said, noting that they had to have electrical and plumbing work done, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
He and Reynolds are still working with their insurance company as well as their landlord's insurance company. "Plus, we invested our own money into equipment and renovations," he said.
Stalboerger said that even though the dining room isn't open, customers have been responsive and supportive, placing orders online. He and Reynolds think they've got their curbside system figured out.
"I wanted to bring people in to see the space and kind of show it off and everything. But then this happened," Stalboerger said. We've been opening under the radar. We want people to see the space and people are excited. We're just doing the best we can."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!