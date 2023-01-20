Staffing shortages cause fewer places to join Madison Restaurant Week

At its peak, Madison Restaurant Week, which started in the winter of 2007, had 50 restaurants participating, sometimes with more on a waiting list.

This year's first of two Restaurant Weeks, which starts Sunday and runs through Jan. 27, has 26 participants, including multiple locations for Eno Vino, Salvatore's Tomato Pies and Buck & Honey's. It's 22 if you don't account for separate locations.

Andrea Behling, editor of Madison Magazine, which hosts the event, said Restaurant Week has seen lower numbers due to the pandemic. She said because the event brings in many new diners, some restaurant owners simply don't have the capacity.

Behling said staffing is the reason given most often. "Our Restaurant Week list is smaller now, but it's building back up quickly. A lot of restaurants are getting back to a better spot now, and we saw a lot of excitement and interest from restaurant owners, particularly for the latest winter Restaurant Week."

The event, held in winter and summer, allows diners to order a three-course dinner in participating restaurants, this year starting at $30. Some restaurants are also offering a $20 lunch menu.

Quivey’s Grove co-owner Craig Kuenning, who helped start the event, stopped participating in 2019 for staffing reasons and because, he said, the event got too big.

With 50 restaurants participating, diners had more options and didn't need to visit the restaurants on slower days of the week, making the end of the week extremely busy.

"They grew it so fast and diluted the restaurant's ability to handle what was going on," Kuenning said. "So, we would have several slow days and then just get absolutely walloped."

Kuenning said initially, he wanted to create the event with Madison Originals, an association of independently owned restaurants in the Madison area, of which Quivey's belongs, but he couldn't get enough support from members.

Mike Kornemann, Madison Magazine’s former publisher, who in 2018 joined The Capital Times as chief revenue officer, also helped to found the event, which started with 15 restaurants.

He said he was associate publisher then, and was at a magazine conference in San Diego, where he learned that San Diego Magazine hosted a restaurant week. "At the time there were only maybe three or four cities in America that were doing it."

With Madison's strong food culture, he said, he and others at the magazine thought it would do well here.

Kornemann said the idea is to help local restaurants survive during traditionally slow times of the year and offer an affordable meal to people who might not eat out regularly.

"We have people from lower socioeconomic income levels to students who normally can't go out to eat, who feel really excited about it. They can go to these nice restaurants and try good food locally produced at an affordable rate," he said.

The event isn't cheap for restaurant owners, who this year are paying a $750 fee if they don't advertise with Madison Magazine, and $650 if they do.

Behling said it's a great value considering all the advertising the magazine and its TV partner, WISC-TV 3/Channel3000, do to promote it.

"We really enjoy hosting Restaurant Week and also see its value, both on the restaurants' side and the diners' side," she added.

Behling has been with the magazine for eight years, three as managing editor, and almost four as head editor. The magazine has a small staff, so everyone pitches in to make Restaurant Week happen, she said.

There are four newcomers to the January event: Amara, Bandit Tacos & Coffee, Eno Vino Waunakee and Bassett Street Brunch Club.

The others are: Bonfyre, Buck & Honey's, Craftsman Table & Tap, Delaney's, Heritage Tavern, Liberty Station, Mariner's, Merchant, Migrants, Nonno's Ristorante Italiano, Osteria Papavero, Palette Bar & Grill, Salvatore's Tomato Pies, Steenbock's on Orchard, Tavernakaya, The Statehouse, and Villa Dolce.

Amara, which opened in October at Hilldale, already does something similar with its Wednesday date nights that start at $60 for two, and consist of any starter, an order of bruschetta, a large pasta dish, and a bottle of wine to share.

James Juedes, one of Amara's six owners, said a big part of signing on to Restaurant Week was for the publicity. "Getting the word out there and using it as a marketing vehicle. We just wanted to give everyone the opportunity to come and experience what we do and what we showcase on our normal menu."

Juedes said Amara's menus are set up to provide a shared experience. "It really hearkens back to that idea of the big Italian dinner, just sitting around the dinner table, even if it's just a group of two, and getting to share."

Reservations for Monday and Tuesday are above what he's seen the last couple of weeks, he said Thursday, adding, "It's still early, relatively speaking."

Juedes said this time of year for restaurants, after the holidays, after New Year's Eve, is ripe for promotion. "There's just that little bit of wall."

Restaurant Week took no time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead offering to-go-only, three-course meals and family-style meals. The event was held three times during 2020, including in its traditional January slot.

Behling said the magazine hosted the first to-go event as soon as possible, in May, in an effort to help restaurants that were suffering. It went so well, and they got such great feedback from participating restaurants, that the magazine did another in September.

Once restrictions relaxed and people started returning to restaurants, Restaurant Week became dine-in or take-out in February 2021, Behling said. It was slightly delayed to due to COVID numbers then.

The regular Restaurant Week format came back in September 2021, and then the event resumed its summer/winter schedule.

Behling said she wouldn't define Restaurant Week as the magazine's biggest event, but it's prominent. She said the magazine also puts on events with a "Best of Madison" theme and have held a "Best of Madison Business" luncheon for about 20 years.

Tom Anderson, owner of three Buck & Honey's restaurants, said he's been participating in Restaurant Week since he opened his original Sun Prairie location in 2010.

He said Fridays and Saturdays can see an hour wait almost every week, but on other days, Restaurant Week can bring a 20% increase in business.

"It allows people to experience new restaurants," Anderson said. "I think it's great for the whole community to do it, the restaurant community. It lets our chefs get kind of creative with some stuff off-menu. I think there are a lot of wins to it."

