Spring Green restaurant closing to avoid bigger losses due to pandemic

The restaurant is named after Owen's father, Frederick Valentine Owen, who died three years before he opened the business. "We kind of repurposed his name," Owen said.

In his Wednesday post, he wrote: "The Owen family has put our blood, sweat, tears and money in to Freddy’s to make it the great restaurant that it is, a restaurant with quality menu items made with integrity and creativity. Jeaneane and I could not be more proud of two sons Nate and Trevor, they are the heart and soul of our kitchen. Their dishes were always flavorful and creative."

Owen went on to thank his staff by name, his customers, and APT, without whose support he said, "Freddy’s would have never existed."

He said he decided on Sept. 5 as the last day because "it marks the end of the summer, when business dissipates, even beyond the current 30% of what we normally do, equaling severe losses. This gives us the best chance of not losing everything."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Freddy’s has been offering carryout service and patio dining. The restaurant hasn't been serving indoors, according to its website.

Owen said it's time for his family to "move on, find new careers, reinvent ourselves and hopefully spend more time with our families outside the walls of Freddy’s."