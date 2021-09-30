 Skip to main content

Spanish-style Estrellón from Tory Miller closes permanently after 7 years
RESTAURANT NEWS

Spanish-style Estrellón from Tory Miller closes permanently after 7 years

Entrance at Estrellon, photographed in 2015. 

Estrellón, Chef Tory Miller's upscale Spanish-influenced restaurant on West Johnson Street off State Street, has closed for good after first offering takeout then going on hiatus during the pandemic.

Fine dining restaurants like Estrellón have been the most severely affected during the past 18 months. Early in the pandemic, Estrellón, like its sister restaurant L'Etoile, sold family-style carryout meals when indoor dining wasn't possible or realistic.

Estrellón interior

The relaxed but elegant dining room at Estrellón.

In an Intagram post Thursday, the owners wrote: "We want to thank everyone that supported us for the last seven years and allowed us to do what we loved. Much like a restaurant opening, a closure comes with months of uncertainty and emotions. The last 1.5 years have been unforgettable but have strengthened how we cherish the first five."

Miller and his Deja Food Restaurant Group partner Dianne Christensen also own L'Etoile and Graze, in the same location at 1 S. Pinckney St., on the Capitol Square.

When L'Etoile reopened for dine-in service in April after its dining room was closed for more than a year, Miller said it felt good to be re-emerging after shutting down in mid-March 2020. He predicted then that Estrellón would probably reopen in June.

Miller said then that staffing was the only part of reopening L'Etoile that was making him nervous and why he was putting off the reopening of Estrellón.

He said he hadn't had a lot of people apply for jobs or former staff members eager to return. "That part is a little bit nerve wracking," he said.

Miller ran the Southern comfort food carryout restaurant Miller Family Meat & Three out of Estrellón's bar side, early this year.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

