Spanish-style Estrellón from Tory Miller closes permanently after 7 years

Estrellón, Chef Tory Miller's upscale Spanish-influenced restaurant on West Johnson Street off State Street, has closed for good after first offering takeout then going on hiatus during the pandemic.

Fine dining restaurants like Estrellón have been the most severely affected during the past 18 months. Early in the pandemic, Estrellón, like its sister restaurant L'Etoile, sold family-style carryout meals when indoor dining wasn't possible or realistic.

In an Intagram post Thursday, the owners wrote: "We want to thank everyone that supported us for the last seven years and allowed us to do what we loved. Much like a restaurant opening, a closure comes with months of uncertainty and emotions. The last 1.5 years have been unforgettable but have strengthened how we cherish the first five."

Miller and his Deja Food Restaurant Group partner Dianne Christensen also own L'Etoile and Graze, in the same location at 1 S. Pinckney St., on the Capitol Square.