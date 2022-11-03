Sookie's now offering plant-based breakfasts and late nights, had big October as 'Spookie's'

Sookie's Veggie Burgers, the only vegan or vegetarian restaurant on State Street, has expanded its hours and is now serving breakfast and late-night food seven days a week.

John McCune, who opened Sookie's in March at 502 State St., said the morning menu is limited to two breakfast sandwiches, hash browns and four coffee varieties. "But people, when they get it, they love it."

There's a sweet breakfast sandwich with jam butter, vegan sausage, a vegan egg substitute and vegan cheese; and a savory breakfast sandwich with guacamole, hot sauce, vegan sausage, vegan egg and vegan cheese, both on a rosemary ciabatta roll.

The roll comes from Turano, a Chicago bakery, but McCune would rather highlight the hot sauce from Verona's Savory Accents, which grows its own chilies. The blackberry-black-pepper-basil jam on the sweet breakfast sandwich is made by Blue Violet, a jam and jelly producer based in Sun Prairie.

The egg substitute is made from mung bean supplied by a California company called Just Egg.

A sandwich combo with hash browns or coffee, is $12, or $10 for repeat customers. On an initial visit, normal pricing applies, and if a customer returns within two weeks they get the "regulars pricing," McCune said.

Breakfast is available from 9 a.m. until noon every day with pour-over coffee from Madison's JBC Coffee Roasters.

McCune said his goal in offering breakfast is to make plant-based food more accessible.

"I think that breakfast is one of those offerings that's tough because typically everything has egg or sausage," he said. "That's a lot of the breakfast offerings that are made by regular establishments. And so breakfast for us is a way to encourage more people to eat more plant-based food more often."

Sookie's began offering late-night hours for the same reason. "Giving people a little bit of healthier options, plant-based food at different hours. A lot of what you get at midnight is just beef and cheese and potato, right? There's not a lot of plant-based options open late night. We wanted to fill that gap. And people have been loving it," McCune said.

Halloween on State Street was the busiest night he's had. It was "crazy busy" with Sookie's staying open until about 3 a.m.

"It was a great cap to the month of October," in which he rebranded the restaurant's name to "Spookie's Veggie Burgers" and held pumpkin paint nights and costume parties. "So, it was a good way to go out."