Some come to Omicron Family Restaurant for a meal, others for a Corona and a T-shirt

"The New York Times goes all over the world," Bill Tsiampas said. "They go to China, they go to Europe, they go to South America. And some people say, 'I want a shirt.' They call from California. They call from Arizona. They call from Florida."

The younger Tsiampas said he was contacted by a guy in Sweden who wanted a shirt shipped to him, but it would have cost too much. He's sold about 10 to people out of state, who pay a $10 shipping fee for FedEx three-day delivery.

Tsiampas said he plans to send late night host Jimmy Kimmel a shirt after the comedian joked about Omicron Family Restaurant on his show.

"People have kind of relaxed with it a little bit," Tsiampas said about the highly contagious strain that has been producing milder symptoms than other variants. "It's just taking something negative and making it into a positive."

Tsiampas said the restaurant has seen a 20% boost in sales because of all the publicity. "It's a little bit busier, nothing crazy."

It's his job to send the shirts to those who call, but can't make it in. "It's a family business, what are you going to do? There's never a day off."