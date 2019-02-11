The seafood-focused tapas and wine bar 4 Sisters in Verona has closed just over a year after it opened.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 4 Sisters Verona has closed its doors," the restaurant's Facebook page said in a Monday post. "We want to thank all of the wonderful patrons who supported our business in Verona for the last 15 months.
"Thank you to all the kitchen staff and front of the house staff who did such an amazing job in putting out delicious food and drinks. No regrets. The restaurant business can be risky; however had we not taken the chance we would have always wondered what if..."
4 Sisters, 958 Liberty Drive, was owned by a group of sisters with three restaurants in the La Crosse area.
It was in the same complex as Verona Woods, a nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant that opened almost a year earlier. 4 Sisters was roughly half its size.
The development is on Highway M, in a newly expanding area of Verona across from Sugar River Pizza Company.
Corynn Wieland owned the restaurant with Traci Weber and Lori Helke, her sisters-in-law. Another sister, Kathy Wilhelm, helped open the original restaurant, but isn't involved with the others.
Before opening the restaurant, Wieland told the State Journal they were attracted to Verona because of the area's growth, especially with the success of Epic Systems.
The restaurant's executive chef, Jake Suskey, and his wife, Kate Suskey, the restaurant's general manager, didn't immediately respond to messages Tuesday. The restaurant has taken down its website.