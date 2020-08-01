Shake Shack still planning 2020 opening in Madison

The international burger chain Shake Shack is going to open its Madison location, despite COVID-19.

The burger, hot dog, custard and shake chain will be at Hilldale Shopping Center in a location that for 10 years was the Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant Cafe Porta Alba.

Shake Shack's request for a liquor license will be introduced to the Madison City Council on Tuesday. The application shows an anticipated opening date of Oct. 5 and hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The location at 558 N. Midvale Blvd. has about 2,800-square feet of space inside and an additional 775 square feet of patio space, according to the application. It shows a capacity of 54 indoors and 49 outdoors.

The first Shake Shack in Wisconsin opened in late 2017 in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The Hilldale location will be the second.

Shake Shack was founded in 2004 in New York City by Danny Meyer, one of the biggest names in the restaurant industry. Meyer founded some of New York City's top restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Maialino and Union Square Cafe.