Shake Shack is planning for an October opening in Madison

The popular burger chain Shake Shack plans to open its Madison location next month at Hilldale, said a spokeswoman for the shopping center, adding that the company isn't giving her an exact date.
The burger, hot dog, custard and shake chain will be in a location that for 10 years was the Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant Cafe Porta Alba.
Shake Shack's liquor license application shows an anticipated opening date of Oct. 5 and hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
The location at 558 N. Midvale Blvd. has about 2,800-square feet of space inside and an additional 775 square feet of patio space, according to the application. It shows a capacity of 54 indoors and 49 outdoors.
The first Shake Shack in Wisconsin opened in late 2017 in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The Hilldale location will be the second in the state.
Shake Shack was started in 2004 in New York City by Danny Meyer, one of the biggest names in the restaurant industry. Meyer founded some of New York City's top restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Maialino and Union Square Cafe.
Last year, Shake Shack's Kristyn Clark said there were more than 250 locations globally across 16 countries, with 170 Shake Shacks in 27 U.S. states. Clark didn't respond to recent emails.
The opening of the Madison location was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Shake Shack's website says that as it continues to deal with the pandemic, some locations may be closed temporarily or operating with adjusted hours.
Nine U.S. Shake Shacks, mostly in airports and train stations, are temporarily closed due to the virus, according to the website.
The locations that are open have shifted to a carryout-only model with customers able to place orders in the restaurant or in advance on shakeshack.com or the restaurant's app. Shake Shack also uses third-party delivery services.
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, an approaching end date with colder weather on the way.
About 87 restaurant and bar owners are taking advantage of the city's "Streatery" program, modeled after efforts around the world to help restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions by helping them increase their outdoor dining areas by extending into streets, parking spaces, parking lots and alleys. Twenty-six other applications are pending in Madison.
The efforts are in response to public heath data that suggests that al fresco dining is a safer option than eating indoors in restaurants. Or as Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich put it, "a restaurant patio is a calculated risk."
Here are 10 Madison restaurants and bars taking part in Streatery.
The Ohio Tavern has seating for 22 outside the bar at 224 Ohio Ave. Under the city's Streatery program, it was able to extend its outdoor seat…
Brasserie V, 1923 Monroe St., has had its outdoor seating since late July with four tables on the sidewalk in front, and six tables in back. T…
On the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue a Streatery cafe zone uses beer barrels and lattice to create patio seating extending into parking spots wi…
Ogden's North Street Diner, 560 North St., has six tables seating as many as 16 people behind the restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch…
Canteen, 111 S. Hamilton St., has 23 tables which can seat 54 people. Customers order at a pick-up window on the Carroll Street side. Canteen …
"Madison's Official Birthday Place," the Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., has added six tables on the Frances Street side of the building tha…
Original Pancake House, 5518 University Ave., is using six of its parking spaces for outdoor seating. Its 13 outdoor tables are now covered wi…
The owners of Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave., spent $17,000 repaving their parking lot, and $3,000 on outdoor furniture, and can…
Bierock, 2911 N. Sherman Ave., has been using sidewalk space in the Northside TownCenter for outdoor dining under the Streatery program. The p…
107 State is on the top block of State Street in what was formerly Capital Tap Haus, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, and briefly Freiburg Tap Haus…
