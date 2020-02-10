You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scooter's Coffee moves into old Chicken Run, Crandall's
top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Scooter's Coffee moves into old Chicken Run, Crandall's

Scooter's

The Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee is in the former Crandall's Carryout & Catering. The spot was most recently home to The Chicken Run.

 SCOOTER'S COFFEE

Scooter’s Coffee, part of a Nebraska-based coffee shop chain, took over the former Chicken Run location in Middleton.

The shop at 6401 University Ave., is the first Scooter's in Wisconsin. Scooter's has 270 stores nationwide, 173 of them outside of Nebraska, said a company spokesman.

This $&@! just got serious: Chocolate Shoppe ice cream to take on Atwood Scoop on former turf

The Middleton drive-thru, which opened Dec. 31, is owned by Teri LaBorde and her son, Adam LaBorde. Teri lives in Brodhead, which is 30 miles south of Madison. She said she has family who live in Middleton, but she was born and raised in Brodhead. Adam is based in Omaha.

Scooter’s Coffee serves homemade pastries, breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, and is known for the smiley-face stickers employees put on every drink.

Madison's The Egg & I now S&A Cafe

The Middleton location is holding a grand opening next week, with the following specials:

Feb. 17 – half off Caramelicious.

Feb. 18 – half off mocha or white mocha

Feb. 19 – half off fruit smoothies

Feb. 20 – half off any drink

Feb. 21 – free $5 Scooter’s Coffee gift card with purchase of $5 or more

2-ton ice bar being installed at Cafe Hollander

"There is a wonderful connection between Wisconsin and Nebraska within our family, and we toyed around with the idea of bringing a beloved Nebraska product, Scooter’s Coffee, to Wisconsin for many years,” Adam LaBorde said in a press release. “After a lot of conversations, soul searching and planning, we've finally done so the way we wanted, as a family."

Chicken Run

The Chicken Run lasted about a year on University Avenue in Middleton.

The Chicken Run, which closed in November 2018 after almost a year in business, was a spin-off of a restaurant in Sterling, Illinois, which has been in business for more than 50 years and is known for its chicken.

The fast-food chicken shop was mostly a take-out and delivery business with seating for about 15. The location was formerly Crandall's Carryout & Catering.

+10 10 local restaurants worth a look for Valentine's Day

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

2
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics