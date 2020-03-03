Salvatore's Tomato Pies to open in former Pizza Oven in Monona

On the heels of his ambitious restaurant project, DarkHorse, Patrick DePula is opening a third location of his popular Salvatore's Tomato Pies.

DePula signed a lease Monday to bring Salvatore's to the former Pizza Oven location at 5511 Monona Drive.

"We're excited to be in Monona," said DePula, who's lived within two miles of the location for the past 21 years.

Apart from large, mixed-use projects that have brought the restaurants Buck & Honey's and Waypoint to Monona, DePula said there isn't much significant new construction in the city.

"It's a landlocked city, so there generally isn't a bunch of new construction unless something gets torn down and replaced," he said.

DePula said the timing wasn't ideal. He'd rather have been able to wait another year, but the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"We've long wanted to be in Monona," he said. "It's exactly where we wanted to be."

He called it the right place at possibly the wrong time, since he opened DarkHorse by Sal's Feb. 18 with two partners on the ground level of the Constellation building on East Washington Avenue.