Rossi's Pizza, a local institution known for its arcade and 30-inch pies, closes in Monona

Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade — a Monona institution known for its video games, giant pizzas and affordable family fun — has closed after 19 years.

Ross Parisi sold the place to a couple who moved to Sun Prairie from Boston two years ago. They are renaming it North Shore Pizza and Subs and plan to serve their own East Coast-style pizza, but are keeping the vintage arcade games.

Parisi founded Rossi’s in 2003, and in 2011, moved it to 4503 Monona Drive. He closed May 31.

He said Rossi’s had 55 video games and was the first arcade in the area to bring back 1980s games.

The restaurant served thin-crust pizza, 17 types of sandwiches, wings, appetizers, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, ice cream and other desserts.

It was known for its 30-inch party pizzas, which Parisi called the biggest in Wisconsin. He said he could make three of them in a half-hour.

A pizza chain called Polito’s, with eight locations in the state, calls its 28-inch “Monster” pizza Wisconsin’s largest.

Parisi said he chose not to serve beer and wine because he “wanted mom and dad to know that when their 8-year-old went into my game room, they were safe.”

A familiar tale

Business was picking back up after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Parisi said, but he had trouble finding staff.

“I saw the quality of my product not meeting my standards because I’m employing 14- and 15-year-olds, which are the only people that want to work for under $20 an hour,” he said.

He said it was hard to train young staff properly, so Parisi, 54, said he worked six straight months, 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week, and it took a toll on his health.

Parisi said he has no strength in his right hand and has taken multiple falls after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness.

“It wasn’t that my customer base wasn’t there,” he said. “It was that I just could not fill positions. The only way to get out of it was to sell the business.”

A real throwback

Parisi said he was the first to bring back video games from the 1980s. He added games to the restaurant a year after opening it.

“I was the first to bring an arcade back to the Madison area. Nobody had it. Nobody,” he said.

He expanded the games he offered when he moved. Parisi said the tenant next door wasn’t paying his rent, so he asked his landlord if he could join the two spaces.

Parisi calls himself a purist when it comes to video games. “You’ve got all these guys using tokens and giving out silly, useless prizes. My arcade was for the beauty of the game.”

He said he kept the price at a quarter a game, “meaning you need a United States quarter, you don’t need a plastic token. It was what I grew up with. ... You could play one game. You could play 20.”

Parisi said he’d like to give “a big thank you to the community and all the wonderful, eclectic, throwback, fun-loving people I’ve ever met and that I will miss.”