Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade — a Monona institution known for its video games, giant pizzas and affordable family fun — has closed after 19 years.
Ross Parisi sold the place to a couple who moved to Sun Prairie from Boston two years ago. They are renaming it North Shore Pizza and Subs and plan to serve their own East Coast-style pizza, but are keeping the vintage arcade games.
Parisi founded Rossi’s in 2003, and in 2011, moved it to 4503 Monona Drive. He closed May 31.
He said Rossi’s had 55 video games and was the first arcade in the area to bring back 1980s games.
The restaurant served thin-crust pizza, 17 types of sandwiches, wings, appetizers, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, ice cream and other desserts.
It was known for its 30-inch party pizzas, which Parisi called the biggest in Wisconsin. He said he could make three of them in a half-hour.
Alleged Highland Park shooter 'seriously contemplated' Madison shooting, authorities say
Alleged Illinois parade shooter came to Madison area before arrest, authorities say
Elvis broke up a fight at a Madison gas station 45 years ago. Onlookers were all shook up
Rossi's Pizza, a local institution known for its arcade and 30-inch pies, closes in Monona
Schedule of Madison-area Fourth of July fireworks, parades
Another chapter for historic Mineral Point Road farmhouse
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump doesn't understand democracy
Here's what we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect's Madison connection
How 2 in-state recruits navigated through college football camps, including Wisconsin's
Why Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield calls adding UCLA, USC a 'game-changer' for Big Ten volleyball
Split state Supreme Court rules drop boxes are illegal, voters must mail or hand-deliver absentee ballots to clerk
Organizers of Madison-area July 4th events react to news that accused Highland Park shooter considered attack here
Hone, the eclectic East Johnson Street restaurant, closes after 15 months
Meet Chris Terek, Wisconsin football's 13th verbal commitment of its 2023 class
Another Dane County department under investigation amid complaints about diversity program
A pizza chain called Polito’s, with eight locations in the state, calls its 28-inch “Monster” pizza Wisconsin’s largest.
Parisi said he chose not to serve beer and wine because he “wanted mom and dad to know that when their 8-year-old went into my game room, they were safe.”
A familiar tale
Business was picking back up after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Parisi said, but he had trouble finding staff.
“I saw the quality of my product not meeting my standards because I’m employing 14- and 15-year-olds, which are the only people that want to work for under $20 an hour,” he said.
He said it was hard to train young staff properly, so Parisi, 54, said he worked six straight months, 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week, and it took a toll on his health.
Parisi said he has no strength in his right hand and has taken multiple falls after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness.
“It wasn’t that my customer base wasn’t there,” he said. “It was that I just could not fill positions. The only way to get out of it was to sell the business.”
Rossi's Pizza & Vintage Arcade is becoming North Shore Pizza and Subs under new owners.
Savannah Laubner
A real throwback
Parisi said he was the first to bring back video games from the 1980s. He added games to the restaurant a year after opening it.
“I was the first to bring an arcade back to the Madison area. Nobody had it. Nobody,” he said.
He expanded the games he offered when he moved. Parisi said the tenant next door wasn’t paying his rent, so he asked his landlord if he could join the two spaces.
Parisi calls himself a purist when it comes to video games. “You’ve got all these guys using tokens and giving out silly, useless prizes. My arcade was for the beauty of the game.”
He said he kept the price at a quarter a game, “meaning you need a United States quarter, you don’t need a plastic token. It was what I grew up with. ... You could play one game. You could play 20.”
Parisi said he’d like to give “a big thank you to the community and all the wonderful, eclectic, throwback, fun-loving people I’ve ever met and that I will miss.”
19 Madison-area restaurants, bars, brew pubs and coffee shops that said goodbye in 2021
Estrellón
Estrellón, Chef Tory Miller's 7-year-old upscale Spanish-influenced restaurant on West Johnson Street, off State Street, closed for good after first offering takeout then going on hiatus during the pandemic. In announcing its closing, Miller said his focus now is on his other restaurants, Graze and L'Etoile, both at 1 S. Pinckney St., on Capitol Square. Miller owns the restaurants with his Deja Food Restaurant Group partner, Dianne Christensen. Deja Food also had Estrellón.
In a text message, his explanation of Estrellón's closure was: "Pandemic. Staffing. Mental and physical fatigue. No RRF (Restaurant Revitalization Fund). Protect L'Etoile. Keep my family and team safe and employed. All that."
State Journal archives
Miller Family Meat & Three
Miller Family Meat & Three, a Southern comfort-food carryout restaurant, which operated for about four months on the bar side of Tory Miller's upscale, Spanish-influenced restaurant Estrellón, also closed. Its closure came at the same time as Estrellón's.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Fresco
Fresco, the fine-dining Food Fight restaurant on the top floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, ended its run in October. Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight restaurant group's CEO, said Fresco's lease was ending and the company had several reasons not to renew it. "Fresco's a 15-year-old restaurant and we were starting to look like a 15-year-old restaurant," she said, adding that lease negotiations with the museum took longer than expected, and by the time the company was ready to start construction, the restaurant needed to reopen from its COVID-19 hiatus.
CT FILE PHOTO
Benvenuto's North Side
Benvenuto's Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in early 2003, closed in October. "The lease for that location is up," owner Brian Dominick said then. "All of the other locations are owned or are on long-term leases and will continue to be ready to serve our guests as we have for over 25 years." Dominick said the closing was not COVID-19-related, adding that some of Benvenuto's six other locations have "flourished" during the pandemic with carryout and delivery business. Dominick said the North Side restaurant needed remodeling, which didn't make sense to do in a building he doesn't own. Benvenuto's has two other Madison-area locations, in Middleton and Fitchburg.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Lorraine's Cafe
Lorraine's Cafe on Monroe Street closed in July with no fanfare, not even so much as a heads up to Ken Kopp IV's loyal customers, some of whom had been eating there since Kopp ran New Orleans Take-Out in the same location until December 2019. Kopp owned Lorraine's with his wife, Sajia Kopp, and the couple moved to Taos, New Mexico, where Sajia's mother lives. The decision to close wasn't tied solely to the pandemic, but Kopp said early 2020 wasn't an ideal time to open a new restaurant. The pandemic "sure didn't help, but even without it, if everything was normal, we've talked about moving down there," he said. "It's definitely sad, but I was definitely ready for something different."
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barriques on Atwood
The Barriques coffee shop on Atwood Avenue closed in October after a six-year run. Matt Weygandt, who owned the shop and has six other area Barriques Coffee Roasters and Cafes with partner Finn Berge, said that location didn't bounce back from the pandemic "for whatever set of reasons."
He said he and Berge needed to sign a renewal on the lease, and "it’s a location that has nowhere near come back and recovered the way the rest of our places have," he said.
"We just didn’t feel comfortable signing up for a long-term obligation when we were uncertain how much of our pre-pandemic business we were going to be able to get back," Weygandt said then.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Mr. Seafood
Around Thanksgiving, Ting Cai Zhou closed Mr. Seafood , formerly Pho King Good, at 600 Williamson St. in the Gateway Mall, and opened Delicacies of Asia, at 506 State St., where Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza used to be.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Cool Beans Coffee Cafe
The Cool Beans Coffee Cafe near East Towne Mall closed in September after 20 years and reopened in December as a café called Mercies Coffee. New owner Mallory Orr, who briefly worked at Cool Beans , said the name comes from a Bible verse. "It talks about God's mercy being new every morning," she said.
MALLORY ORR
People's Bakery
After 18 years, and ongoing health problems, the owners of People's Bakery at 2810 E. Washington Ave., closed the business in February. Nabil Elghadban and Mari Nikoyan said the bakery at was successful, particularly when they sold their Mediterranean specialties at summer festivals.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Avenue Club
The Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar, 1128 E. Washington Ave., a one-time Madison institution, closed to make way for a $25 million, 40,000-square-foot music center for Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras. Food Fight's CEO Caitlin Suemnicht said the company closed the restaurant in October 2020 after much deliberation because of COVID-19 restrictions. From April 2020 to August 2021, Food Fight worked with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Porchlight at three of its restaurants, including The Avenue, to provide meals for people staying in shelters.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Next Door Brewing
The former Next Door Brewing at 2439 Atwood Ave., closed in August after
eight years. New owners Thomas McVary, Peter Schroder, Tom Gosse and Michael Chronister, who had been regular Next Door customers, plan to reopen as Starkweather Brewing as soon as January.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Zoup!
Zoup !, a soup, salad and sandwich restaurant in Middleton, closed in February due to COVID-19, a spokesman for the company said. "Tried everything, tried everything: carryout, curbside, third-party delivery. There just were no customers," said Richard Zimmer, who works in franchising for the chain.
Pine Cone in DeForest
The Pine Cone in DeForest closed in September with owner John McKay creating controversy by leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise. "Due to the decisions of your state government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support," the sign said. He later said the real reason he closed the truck stop restaurant at 6162 Highway 51, was because his lease was up. "That was just a little frustration. That was a bad decision," he said about hanging up the handwritten sign. A separately owned Pine Cone restaurant in Johnson Creek is still operating.
FACEBOOK
Star Bar
The closure of Star Bar , a cocktail and craft beer bar on East Washington Avenue near Livingston Street, wasn't the result of the pandemic, said its owner Hawk Sullivan. He said it was tough to make it in an event-based area, with The Sylvee music venue across the street. The bar would be busy for about 90 minutes before a show, and it was hard to have two bartenders come in just for a short time, he said. Star Bar was closed, like other bar-only businesses, for most of 2020. Sullivan said he opened in September 2020, with outdoor seating, for less than a month. Patrick DePula of Salvatore's Tomato Pies next door took over the space for Dark Horse Artbar, an art gallery, bar, and performance art and music venue.
CT FILE PHOTO
J-Petal
Yushen Chen partnered with Kira Wang to open a
J-Petal franchise at 511 State St in the summer of 2020. Then, to save rent money during the pandemic, in March he moved the Japanese hand-held crêpe business in with Kung Fu Tea, another franchise he owns a half-block up. J-Petal crêpes stopped being offered in the tea shop about four months ago, an employee said.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Ground Zero Coffee
Ground Zero Coffee "is now in the past. It will never come back," said Lindsey Lee, who owned the shop at 744 Williamson St., for 22 years, and closed it in 2020, saying he'd reassess in early 2021 whether it would be reopening. Lee said his two Cargo Coffee locations, 1309 S. Park St., and 750 E. Washington Ave., were doing better than Ground Zero -- especially the Park Street one -- because they have drive-thrus. Lee said he made the final decision to close in March of 2021. "It was predicated on not being able to come to terms on a new lease and the need to focus on the other two shops." He said his old space is being remodeled for an office.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
The Icon
The Icon, 206 State St., ran from 2007 to 2020. It wasn't reported on the State Journal's 2020 list because it wasn't clear then it wouldn't reopen. On Nov. 8, Valbon Beqiri, the owner of two restaurants in Fort Atkinson, opened The Botanist Social in its place.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Cranberry Creek
Cranberry Creek Cafe
operated at the corner of Bridge Road and Broadway until mid March 2020, when it had to shut down because of COVID-19. Jim Norton, who has owned Cranberry Creek for 17 years, said it has transitioned into a catering business and he uses its restaurant space as a banquet room for private parties. Norton said he doesn't plan to reopen as a restaurant. "Nobody really wants to work anymore," he said.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Union Corners Brewery
It's unclear exactly when Union Corners Brewery, 2438 Winnebago St., closed. A call and text message to the brewery's owner, Eric Peterson, to find out went unreturned in July. It opened in June 2019 with an ambitious food menu.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Read more restaurant news at:
go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!