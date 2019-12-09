The Roman Candle pizzeria is closing two of its four restaurants, one this week and one next week.
Owner Brewer Stouffer said he's closing the Fitchburg location, which he opened in 2010, because of staffing issues. Stouffer said the Monroe Street location, which came in 2016, was devastated by the street's reconstruction project last year and never recovered.
The Monroe Street location will close Saturday. The Fitchburg restaurant will have its last day Dec. 21.
"It's been a really rough couple of years," Stouffer said. "It's taken me about six to eight months to really accept it. I just couldn't make Monroe Street a go anymore."
Stouffer opened the original locally-sourced specialty pizzeria on Williamson Street with partner Thomas Cranley in 2005. Roman Candle's Middleton location came in 2007. Stouffer bought out most of Cranley's share in 2011, the same year he put a Roman Candle outpost in the Madison Children's Museum.
Stouffer had a Milwaukee-area location in Whitefish Bay for five years. He closed it last year.
He said he plans to consolidate staff and be more directly involved at his longest-running locations, Williamson Street and Middleton.
The banks that supported the Monroe Street store and his vendors thought the restaurant would do well on the Near West Side, said Stouffer, who lives in the neighborhood. "I thought it was going to be my busiest store and we had a good first year. It wasn't great, but it was good. And then the construction started and we lost over a quarter of our sales instantly."
Stouffer said the restaurant couldn't overcome the change in people's traffic patterns and dining patterns. The Monroe Street location had loyal customers in the neighborhood, and he appreciated that. But he called the street's 2018 construction "a nuclear event" for so many businesses on the street.
"I don't want to name names, but several of my colleagues who own dining or food establishments have seen the same pattern. The sales just went down and they never came back," he said.
Add to that the staffing woes, which had Stouffer making drinks some nights and delivering pizzas other days. "I spent so much time just trying to get through a shift that it became really, really challenging for me to be a business owner. We just couldn't operate on a daily basis."
He said he wishes the city had handled the construction differently and didn't shut down the whole street. His Williamson Street location survived the major reconstruction there in 2011 when the street was torn up for five months.
Stouffer said that was because drivers could use Jenifer and Main streets, but the only way to circumvent Monroe Street was through neighborhoods and not-linear routes.
"There's a lot of turns and twists, and I just think a bunch of people just found new routes and never looked back," said Stouffer, adding that he still hears from people who don't realize the construction is done, and it's been over for a year.
He said those he's heard from are people who are involved in the city, who care about Madison. "It was such a disruptive event and it's going to reverberate for at least another year or more. Maybe new businesses coming in will bring some energy back," he said.
Stouffer, the one-time president of the local restaurant group Madison Originals, has a history of community involvement. He's donating $25 for every keg the restaurants go through in their remaining days. The money will go into a scholarship fund for a Roman Candle manager who died last year.
The Roman Candle will be expanding its delivery zones at the remaining locations in 2020 to serve a greater area, he said.