Retirement, not COVID-19, bringing end of beloved Plaka Taverna in Downtown Madison

Telly just turned 60 and she's 59, so Beth said their plan isn't to fully retire, but to get part-time jobs, maybe in the kitchen at University Hospital, which she said is always hiring.

"Something where you can go in and work your shift and go home," she said. "I'm not looking for a career. We're just looking for something where we have no responsibility."

Telly revived the famed Cleveland's Lunch in 1995 in the same location after it had been closed for three years and gutted. Beth came on board after they got married the following year.

In 2008, Telly, who is Greek, decided to do something different with Cleveland's. The couple had opened their Sun Prairie restaurant in 2006 and wanted a similar restaurant in Madison. They kept breakfast going like at Cleveland's, but added Greek dinners. "We couldn't really do Greek under the name Cleveland's Diner. It didn't fit," Beth said.

Beth said they've had a good run over the past 25 years, including as Cleveland's. "It's been good to us," she said.

Zhao Zhao, Hutong's manager, said she's not sure when the new restaurant will open because of the novel coronavirus, and wasn't ready to elaborate.