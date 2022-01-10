Restaurateur with 27 years of experience opens place in former Pine Cone in DeForest

A new owner has taken over the former Pine Cone truck-stop restaurant in DeForest and opened Highway Cafe.
Gani Ahmetaj, 58, who immigrated to the United States from Kosovo in 1993, owned and operated the Prime Table restaurant on Monona Drive from 1996 to 2008.
After that, he ran Black Hawk Family Restaurant in Sauk City, where he lives, from 2008 until 2017.
Ahmetaj said that he was cooking for Columbia County Meals on Wheels, and drove by the Pine Cone when its sign was being pulled out. He said he remembered the restaurant from years ago, so he stopped in and left his business card.
The landlord called him and they negotiated the lease. He opened in mid-December next to the Truckers Inn Travel Plaza.
Ahmetaj said he wanted to keep the Pine Cone name, and reached out to John McKay, the former owner, but he didn't respond.
The breakfast selections are vast, starting with three types of steak and eggs. The menu includes soup, chili, sandwiches, burgers, salads, steak dinners and a fish fry every day.
Business is slow because it's winter, Ahmetaj said, adding that he's been spending his time cleaning and updating the restaurant.
"I'm always used to taking care of the customer: Quality, safety, good service, and clean," he said.
Ahmetaj said he was able to hire a few Pine Cone employees. "They couldn't wait," he said. "They were without jobs and also they want to really badly get back to this place."
The community, he said, was also eager for the restaurant's return. "They say, 'We don't have a place to go. We got used to being here.' "
His wife, Halime, helps at the restaurant and his four children fill in from time to time, he said.
Ahmetaj said he moved to Madison in 1996, the year Money magazine ranked it the No. 1 city in America to live.
"I remember at the time Madison was the top city to raise a family and I've always been a family person," he said.
Ahmetaj said he's been cooking the same type of family-restaurant food for 27 years.
"I'm here not only for business, I'm here for the people," Ahmetaj said.
He said he's always looking for ways to help the community because he's grateful for the U.S. involvement in his country's liberation in 1999.
"I love this country because this country saved my nation," Ahmetaj said. "I'm dedicated to how and what I can do for people here."
The Pine Cone closed in September with McKay leaving a note on the door that said: "Due to the decisions of your state government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support."
McKay later said the real reason he closed the restaurant was because his lease was up. "That was just a little frustration. That was a bad decision," he said about hanging up the handwritten sign referencing COVID-19 restrictions.
A separately-owned Pine Cone restaurant in Johnson Creek is still operating.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants