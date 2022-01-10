Restaurateur with 27 years of experience opens place in former Pine Cone in DeForest

"I'm always used to taking care of the customer: Quality, safety, good service, and clean," he said.

Ahmetaj said he was able to hire a few Pine Cone employees. "They couldn't wait," he said. "They were without jobs and also they want to really badly get back to this place."

The community, he said, was also eager for the restaurant's return. "They say, 'We don't have a place to go. We got used to being here.' "

His wife, Halime, helps at the restaurant and his four children fill in from time to time, he said.

Ahmetaj said he moved to Madison in 1996, the year Money magazine ranked it the No. 1 city in America to live.

"I remember at the time Madison was the top city to raise a family and I've always been a family person," he said.

Ahmetaj said he's been cooking the same type of family-restaurant food for 27 years.

"I'm here not only for business, I'm here for the people," Ahmetaj said.

He said he's always looking for ways to help the community because he's grateful for the U.S. involvement in his country's liberation in 1999.