Restaurants put in tricky 'hall monitor' role of policing mask use

The department has signs on its website in English, Spanish, Chinese and Hmong that businesses can print out and display, but the signs aren’t specific about the requirement to keep masks on when not “actively eating and drinking.”

Daryl Sisson, co-owner of Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery on Atwood Avenue, said his restaurant has its own signs posted all over. As a Near East Side business, he said, “people are very conscientious about these things.”

Daisy gets good compliance, Sisson said, but when someone isn’t wearing a mask, it can be tricky. “It’s hard for us to confront people in a hall monitor role or a police role.”

Wally Borowski, co-owner of Paisan’s and Porta Bella, said about half of his customers wear masks “diligently” when not eating or drinking, or when they’re walking to the bathroom.

Borowski said one server stopped working at Paisan’s because of the number of customers who wouldn’t wear their masks when she’d arrive at the table to take their order.

“There are a number of people that once they get in past the front door, they’ll sit down and then the masks all come off and that’s the end of the mask until maybe they get up to leave,” Borowski said.