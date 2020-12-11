Restaurants & COVID roundtable coming up: 'Where do we go from here?'

REAP Food Group is hosting a Zoom roundtable with a group of restaurant and small, food-related business owners to examine some of the "systemic problems in the restaurant world that COVID had laid bare" and brainstorm how to change them.

The event is at 7 p.m. Tuesday and open to the public. Participants must register in advance at: tinyurl.com/y6gvs6v2

Panelists will discuss "the upheavals their industry is facing, the impacts to the local food system, and how customers and policymakers can support their efforts to move the industry forward in a more equitable and sustainable way."

On the panel are state representative-elect Francesca Hong, chef and owner of Morris Ramen and co-founder of Cook It Forward, an effort by local restaurants and nonprofits to tackle food insecurity in Madison; Adrian Lipscombe, chef-owner of Uptowne Café & Bakery in La Crosse, who is working to preserve Black foodways with her 40 Acres and a Mule Project; Carmella Glenn, director of Just Dane’s Just Bakery; Evan Dannells, chef/owner of Cadre; Christy McKenzie, owner of Pasture & Plenty and co-owner of Edible Madison magazine; and Tory Miller, chef/co-owner of L'Etoile, Graze and Estrellón restaurants.