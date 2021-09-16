 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
0 Comments
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants

  • 0
Pine Cone exterior

The Pine Cone in DeForest closed Monday after 40 years.

 FACEBOOK

A restaurant in DeForest that received nearly a half-million dollars in COVID relief funding closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.

"Due to the decisions of your state, government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support," the sign said.

Pine Cone sign

"Due to the decisions of your state, government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support," the sign said.

But in an interview Thursday, John McKay said the real reason he closed the truck stop restaurant at 6162 Highway 51, was because his lease was up.

"That was just a little frustration. That was a bad decision," McKay, 57, said about hanging up the handwritten sign. "It's just strictly the lease. Our lease was up after 40 years. … Got old and got tired." 

The Pine Cone received $464,040 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds

McKay did not respond to a follow-up request for comment on his receiving $464,040  Federal Paycheck Protection Program data show that the Pine Cone got two PPP loans, one in 2020 and one this year, for a total of $464,040.

The note touched a nerve on social media with many Facebook users posting the same photo of the sign. Comments were divided down political lines.

Dannelle Fraser Gay, 53, of Sun Prairie, a former restaurant owner who is now an author and public speaker mostly on financial topics, said she was stunned that McKay took COVID-19 relief money knowing that his lease was coming up.

"When my restaurant was incorporated, if I went out of business, the only things I would have been liable for were payroll taxes. So if he took that money, he basically just gave the middle finger to every hard-working client that had walked through his doors in 40 years," Gay said.

"There are so many people that needed money who couldn't get it, couldn't qualify for it because it went to the people that didn't need it, or shouldn't have even applied for it," Gay said.

"To see somebody who got two doses of it and then still kind of thumbed (his nose) up … to the agencies that helped him, it just blows my mind," she said.

McKay didn't respond to a follow-up call or text to ask about the PPP money.

Gay said she took her family to the Pine Cone last year, but didn't return because she said the restaurant wasn't following COVID-19 protocols.

"They were not very quarantine friendly as far as social distancing, wearing masks," she said. "Staff was not wearing masks."

Gay said she had her 74-year-old mother with her and her mother had early-onset Alzheimer's, which made her more picky about the businesses she patronized. Her mother died in December.

With her mother, Gay ran Toby's restaurant and Cardinal catering company in Sun Prairie for eight years in the 1990s and said it was a tough business. "I never worked so hard in my life," she said.

Gay said she can relate to the challenges restaurant owners face, running a labor-intensive business with perishable products and often small profit margins.

"Steaks are $25 at the grocery store and supper clubs can't sell them for $85, so I understand," she said. "I never had to face any of the challenges that the restaurants had to face through all of this right now, but they needed to be able to pivot somehow, some way like every other business across the country to make themselves still viable in this current market."

Gay said she's been dismayed by the political divisiveness that's emerged from the pandemic.

"There are so many families struggling, so many people struggling, so many people who still need help and are trying to dig their way out of all of this mess. And then when you add in the supply chain disruption and everything else that's going on and COVID starting to spike back up again and now children ending up in the hospital, it's just a mess and we need to work together, not be divisive like that."

The Pine Cone's website shows that it had been in business for 48 years.

"Since The Pine Cone’s beginning in 1973, we have taken great pride in bringing you food that is of superb quality," it says. "We believe The Pine Cone is a living link to the times past when food was plentiful and prices were right. Upholding this standard and providing our customers with outstanding service is somewhat of a motto for us."

The restaurant, it says, has been successful because it makes its food from scratch. It was known to offer 10 kinds of pies plus éclairs, cream puffs, cinnamon and caramel rolls.

"Not only is virtually every item on the menu made right here in our kitchens, we always guarantee freshness. Rarely will a customer leave without being tempted by our homemade desserts," it says.

McKay, meanwhile, has backed down from the stand he took with the sign, saying he just didn't have anybody to take over the restaurant.

"Times are tough, you know. I wish I would have sold it. I wish a family member would have taken over, but that wasn't in the cards," he said. "There is nothing political about it or nothing like that. That was just frustration. But, long story short, the lease was up after 40 years."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics