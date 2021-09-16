Restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants

Dannelle Fraser Gay, 53, of Sun Prairie, a former restaurant owner who is now an author and public speaker mostly on financial topics, said she was stunned that McKay took COVID-19 relief money knowing that his lease was coming up.

"When my restaurant was incorporated, if I went out of business, the only things I would have been liable for were payroll taxes. So if he took that money, he basically just gave the middle finger to every hard-working client that had walked through his doors in 40 years," Gay said.

"There are so many people that needed money who couldn't get it, couldn't qualify for it because it went to the people that didn't need it, or shouldn't have even applied for it," Gay said.

"To see somebody who got two doses of it and then still kind of thumbed (his nose) up … to the agencies that helped him, it just blows my mind," she said.

McKay didn't respond to a follow-up call or text to ask about the PPP money.

Gay said she took her family to the Pine Cone last year, but didn't return because she said the restaurant wasn't following COVID-19 protocols.

"They were not very quarantine friendly as far as social distancing, wearing masks," she said. "Staff was not wearing masks."