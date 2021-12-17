Restaurant by owners of Settle Down Tavern coming to North Side

Parker said the menu for Cranberry Club isn't close to complete, but it won't have a classic relish tray or anything similar.

Cranberry Club won't open before early summer, he said. "We're still pulling all the details together. It's a very difficult time to be building a restaurant. Everything's more expensive, nothing is available. So, we're still trying to nail down all those final details."

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will seat about 80 inside and 20 on the front sidewalk. The partners are also using the little space next to the former butcher shop that used to be a shoe repair shop.

Construction hasn't started, but the men have signed a lease and have all their licenses and permits. Parker said building a restaurant in an empty space is a lot different from when they opened Settle Down.

Oz by Oz (pronounced "Ounce by Ounce"), which opened in October in the former Context men's clothing store that Parker ran with Huber for 15 years at 113 King St., has been well received, Parker said. It started out being open Monday through Thursday, and recently began opening Friday and Saturday, too.