Restaurant by owners of Settle Down Tavern coming to North Side

The three men behind Settle Down Tavern and the new King Street bar, Oz by Oz, are opening a restaurant on the North Side.
Cranberry Club, 617 N. Sherman Ave., will be in the former home of Jacobson Bros. Meats and Deli in Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center, which has Bear & Bottle, Patricia's Taqueria & Groceries and an Ancora Cafe + Bakery.
Sam Parker, who owns all three businesses with Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels, said that while Cranberry Club will have some characteristics of a supper club, he hesitates to use that term.
"What we would consider to be a classic Wisconsin supper club is different than what a lot of people think of when they hear the word supper club," Parker said. "Supper club has been sort of co-opted by a lot of different types of places, including super-fancy steakhouses."
He said Cranberry Club is going to be a "very casual and welcoming neighborhood restaurant."
The idea, Parker said, is to create a place just like Settle Down is for the set of neighborhoods that surround it. He said he and his partners see a lack of options for people who live in and near Maple Bluff.
Cranberry Club will be more entrée focused, where Settle Down centers on sandwiches.
Parker said the menu for Cranberry Club isn't close to complete, but it won't have a classic relish tray or anything similar.
Cranberry Club won't open before early summer, he said. "We're still pulling all the details together. It's a very difficult time to be building a restaurant. Everything's more expensive, nothing is available. So, we're still trying to nail down all those final details."
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will seat about 80 inside and 20 on the front sidewalk. The partners are also using the little space next to the former butcher shop that used to be a shoe repair shop.
Construction hasn't started, but the men have signed a lease and have all their licenses and permits. Parker said building a restaurant in an empty space is a lot different from when they opened Settle Down.
Oz by Oz (pronounced "Ounce by Ounce"), which opened in October in the former Context men's clothing store that Parker ran with Huber for 15 years at 113 King St., has been well received, Parker said. It started out being open Monday through Thursday, and recently began opening Friday and Saturday, too.
The name Cranberry Club pays homage to the little red berry, Wisconsin's No. 1 fruit crop, in both size and economic value. The state is the leading U.S. producer of cranberries, harvesting more than 60% of the country's crop.
"As everybody knows who's around us and comes to Settle Down, we are very proud Wisconsinites," Parker said. "So, we definitely wanted to have something in the name that was a reference to Wisconsin. And we thought that because cranberries are the state fruit, the sound of Cranberry Club made sense for it."
Parker was unfamiliar with Cranberry Creek, a restaurant that had been at the corner of Bridge Road and Broadway until mid March 2020, when it had to shut down because of COVID-19.
Jim Norton, who has owned Cranberry Creek at 1501 Lake Point Drive, for 17 years, said it has transitioned into a catering business and uses its restaurant space as a banquet room for private parties.
Norton said he doesn't plan to reopen as a restaurant. "Nobody really wants to work anymore," he said.
Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurants.