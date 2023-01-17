 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Remaining Roman Candle Pizza to close; 'restaurant work is not easy'

  • 0
ROMAN CANDLE 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Algo Malo pizza at Roman Candle.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Eight months after closing the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street, owner Brewer Stouffer is closing his remaining restaurant, in Middleton.

"The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy heart," Stouffer wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. "We’ve enjoyed being a good neighbor to so many wonderful people and businesses over the past 15 years."

Stouffer closed his Roman Candle restaurants on Monroe Street and in Fitchburg in late 2019, but in May said his Middleton restaurant was doing well and would remain open.

In his letter Tuesday, he wrote, "Restaurant work is not easy -- it takes a load of determination, an extra dose of thick skin and a raging sense of humor. Please, keep supporting your local restaurants and businesses –- they need your patronage now more than ever."

People are also reading…

The restaurant will be open until Feb. 4 and Stouffer encouraged customers to use their gift certificates and dine there a final time or two.

The Williamson restaurant closed after 18 years. "Just like so many places, we just never quite recovered from COVID," Stouffer said then, noting that he also had a hard time finding staff.

Stouffer said he couldn't raise prices enough to compensate for food costs that he said were higher than ever. Labor costs were also at an all-time high, he said. "It's just a really untenable situation."

In May, he commended his manager in Middleton whom he said had been there for six years. Sales there, he said, were up or about even from where they were in 2019.

On Tuesday, he thanked his staff, past and present. "They’ve been an integral part of our business and have provided so many wonderful memories for families and neighbors. Their dedication, time and effort never went unnoticed –- especially our long-serving general manager, David McKenzie. Thank you, David."

24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved

In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.

That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs. 

The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.

Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first  closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.

The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.

Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.

In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics