Reasons behind closure of Brasserie V go far back, 'well beyond COVID'

Andrea and Matt Van Nest say the reasons behind the closing of their popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, are complex, but have a lot to do with the job market.

"The crux of this is labor supply," Andrea said. "It's not as simple as you need to pay people more to get workers to come to you. It's that there's a finite number of people that we're all trying to attract."

The couple announced the closing Saturday on Facebook, but didn't give a reason. Brasserie V's last day will be this Saturday.

When reached the day of the post, Andrea emailed, "This has been an extremely emotional day and we need time to sit with it all."

The couple said Monday that they've been overwhelmed by the reaction: phone calls, texts, emails and comments on social media. Their Facebook post has reached about 40,000 people, Matt said, and, as of Tuesday morning, had 252 comments "of which about 99% of them are positive." The post was also shared 120 times.

The Van Nests say they're touched by the stories and memories they've been hearing and reading.

"People are sharing their photos of old visits, pictures of their families, pictures of their first dates, videos," Andrea said.

A family from Chicago posted that Brasserie V was their favorite place when they lived in Madison. It was where they had their first date and celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Once they got the news, they booked a hotel, grabbed the kids, loaded the car, and drove up for dinner, Andrea said. "It was their chance to show their children where their parents' first date was."

Andrea and Matt said the closure is not related to the pandemic. "This goes back far, well beyond COVID. That's the point we're trying to make here," Andrea said.

It's not just that the employee pool is tight, the other trend is that the places where the restaurant's coveted core 20-something customers want to spend their time is getting more fractured, Andrea said.

"Where and how we all want to consume experiences with the growth of so many entertainment and dining options outside of traditional restaurants, we're all competing," she said.

Matt said the Madison area has more breweries, distilleries, coffee shops and cafes than it has ever had. "And we're fans of all these things, I'm a big fan of all these things," he said.

The burgeoning dining, drinking and entertainment landscape reduces the frequency of visits people make to every one of these spots, he said.

These places are all competing for the same workforce, Andrea said. "It's a flat labor pool and there are more businesses vying for the same people. That's the challenge. It goes well beyond 'You have to pay people more.' "

The couple said they've always compensated their employees well and have offered health insurance for 14 years. Last year, they added dental and vision. The restaurant's salaried employees also get paid time off. But the current level of business can no longer support these costs, they said.

Offering paid vacation comes at a price, Andrea said. When employees take time off, it leaves the restaurant short staffed and puts even more pressure on the employees who are working because there's no one to fill those spots.

"This gets to the consistency of the work experience and the work environment that we can provide for our employees," Andrea said. "It's really important to be able to make this be a work environment that they want to come to work in."

She said there's the additional pressure and stress of trying to figure out who's available to work on any given day and if they'll be able to keep both sides of the restaurant open.

Staffing volatility can result in an inconsistent experience for customers with constantly changing hours and reduced capacity, the couple said.

Andrea said the restaurant used to offer 68 hours of service a week, and that got reduced to 40, which isn't financially viable.

Matt pointed out that many other restaurants have reduced hours. "You look at a lot of the restaurants, especially Downtown, their hours are very limited these days. A lot of those restaurants used to be open for brunch, and lunch five, six days a week. And they're not open anywhere near that these days."

The Van Nests opened Brasserie V at 1923 Monroe St. in August 2007 and it quickly became known for its Belgian frites and large selection of Belgian beers. In 2012, they bought the building and the building next door that had housed a bridal shop, and in 2013, they joined the buildings and doubled Brasserie V's space and capacity.

In 2017, the couple, who lives in Middleton, opened a restaurant in that city’s downtown called Longtable Beer Cafe.

Matt said they are keeping Longtable open because it has done significantly more business since it opened than Brasserie V. "Downtown Middleton's just very vibrant right now," he said, noting that Longtable is "still in the growth stage."

The couple said they would be open to someone coming in who likes Brasserie V's concept and wants to continue it. "We'd be happy to see that happen down the road," Matt said, adding that they'd also lease the space to someone with a different business idea.

Matt said they didn't want to explore those options until they made their announcement because they would run the risk of losing staff. Each restaurant has roughly 25 employees, they said.

The couple broke the news to the Brasserie V staff Friday evening, and said employees will get paid for next week even though the restaurant will be closed. Matt said those who want to stay in the industry can work for Longtable, or he and Andrea will help them find jobs elsewhere. He said many staff members live on Madison's East Side, so getting to Middleton isn't as practical.

"We kind of took a leap, made this decision, and then we'll see where we go," Andrea said.

Matt said the story behind Brasserie V's closure is the story of what so many restaurants are facing. "We know we're not the only ones going through this."