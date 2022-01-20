Ready, set? New restaurant coming from popular former Promega chef

Nate Herndon, Promega's former culinary director, is opening a restaurant in Oregon with three partners.
The Ready Set is expected to open in the former Charlie's on Main in early February, Herndon said.
Matthew Stebbins, who opened Nattspil in 2004 and bought Brothers Three in 2018, is the majority partner.
The other partners are Jessi Pacetti, a graphic designer specializing in logos, menus and packaging who developed a social media identity for Brothers Three during the pandemic, and Noelle Tarpey, who's 25-year restaurant career includes having managed The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. and Monty’s Blue Plate Diner.
The partners all live in Madison.
They're calling their company Good Brothers Hospitality and are opening another restaurant this summer in the town of Middleton at Pioneer Pointe, a 13-hole golf course that was Tumbledown Trails.
The golf course restaurant will be called Good Co., the name Stebbins was going to give the Oregon restaurant while planning it in 2020 with Patrick Sweeney, a former co-owner of Lucille, Merchant and Brothers Three, who is no longer part of the plan.
Both The Ready Set and Good Co. will feature handmade pastas and specialty pizzas.
The Ready Set's menu shows starters, salads, burgers, a spicy fried chicken sandwich, steak frites, a crispy half chicken and roasted salmon. Pasta selections will include squash agnolotti with sage, blue cheese, walnuts and olive oil; and macaroni and cheese with breadcrumbs. One pizza is topped with salami and honey, another has Calabrian chili and olives.
Herndon designed the menu, but said The Ready Set's executive chef will be Aaron Millon, the former chef/owner of a farm-to-table restaurant in Montpelier, Vermont, who worked for the short-lived Boar & Barrel on Capitol Square after moving to Madison five years ago.
"He's just great," Herndon said.
The two of them will work closely with farmers and producers, Herndon said. "We're going to make our pastas in house. That will be a real highlight of ours, as well as artisan pizzas. Local, seasonal, Wisconsin, Midwestern classics with maybe a little spin on 'em."
Herndon also made pasta at Promega, where he was for 10 years and built a following catering the company's lavish quarterly art shows. He left a year ago to pursue his new projects. Before Promega, he worked at the former Crescent City Grill, the former Blue Marlin, and Bishops Bay County Club.
He said while he enjoyed his time at Promega, "it's just great to be back in a restaurant."
Herndon said he and his partners have opened up the space "for more natural flow," connecting the two rooms and creating a wraparound bar. They've also exposed the kitchen and put in a cuisine bar where customers can sit to "watch the action."
They've also replaced the banquettes, bar stools and light fixtures. Herndon describes it as "welcoming high design, but a casual, inviting approach."
Besides opening two restaurants, Herndon has been raising four daughters after his first wife died of cancer in 2018. They're now 23, 19, 17 and 15. "It was a really hard time a few years ago for all of us. You just keep going, you know."
His oldest daughter is in college, two are in high school, and one is about to leave home, said Herndon, who recently remarried and added a 11-year-old stepson.
The village of Oregon has been welcoming, he said. "We're appreciative to become a part of this community. We want it to be a place where families can come with their kids after a football game and get some pizzas and sandwiches. And then also on your anniversary or a special occasion, you can get a local, seasonal, handmade dish featuring all our wonderful local farmers in the area."
The name, he said, ties into the approach they're aiming for. "Motion and just 'ready, set, go.' "
