Ready, set? New restaurant coming from popular former Promega chef

He said while he enjoyed his time at Promega, "it's just great to be back in a restaurant."

Herndon said he and his partners have opened up the space "for more natural flow," connecting the two rooms and creating a wraparound bar. They've also exposed the kitchen and put in a cuisine bar where customers can sit to "watch the action."

They've also replaced the banquettes, bar stools and light fixtures. Herndon describes it as "welcoming high design, but a casual, inviting approach."

Besides opening two restaurants, Herndon has been raising four daughters after his first wife died of cancer in 2018. They're now 23, 19, 17 and 15. "It was a really hard time a few years ago for all of us. You just keep going, you know."

His oldest daughter is in college, two are in high school, and one is about to leave home, said Herndon, who recently remarried and added a 11-year-old stepson.