Raising Cane's bringing 'best chicken' to Madison

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open a Madison location in The Hub student apartment building on State Street.
The fast-food restaurant chain has no Wisconsin locations. The closest ones are in the Chicago and Minneapolis areas. Founded in 1996 and based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane's has 535 restaurants in 28 states and four Middle Eastern countries, according to its latest press release.
The Madison location won't open until late next year, said a woman at the company's headquarters.
A letter from the project's architecture company to Madison's Building Inspection Division dated Wednesday, shows the address as 579 State St., which is next to the Colectivo Coffee shop at Frances Street. The letter shows the planned restaurant at 4,375 square feet with a requested capacity of 124.
"They've told me that they're bringing the best chicken to Madison, whatever that means," said Matt Tucker, the city's zoning administrator. "They're super jacked up about it."
Tucker said the company representatives he's dealt with are from Texas, a state, which according to Raising Cane's website, has 20 locations and a support office in the Dallas area. "They're Texans, you can imagine how they talk and how they rave about this stuff," he said.
The menu is small: chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast garlic bread, and Cane's sauce, which the menu describes as "tangy with a little bit of spice." It says that the restaurants' general managers make a new batch daily from a "top secret" recipe only they know.
Tucker said he walked the restaurant's representatives through the permitting process, calling it "a straightforward, simple project" from a zoning perspective. The conversation, Tucker said, mainly centered on how much he's "going to love their chicken."
The only problem, Tucker said, is that he's a vegetarian. "It was kind of awkward," he said, "but yeah."
