Quintessential American delivery: Pizzerias adjust, hope to ride out COVID-19 pandemic

They count themselves among the purveyors of one of the most popular dinners, lunches or late-night-munchie solutions ever to arrive on an American doorstep.
But even with the loyalty of local taste buds and the necessary infrastructure long in place, Madison’s pizzerias are struggling in the delivery- and take-out-only world created by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic while having to make changes to long-standing delivery practices to keep customers and drivers safe.
At least the tips — that is, when there are orders to be delivered — are good.
Small, locally based pizza chains say they are grateful for delivery numbers that in some cases have held steady or increased slightly, but the sales are not enough to make up for business lost since the state ordered the closure of all sit-down dining to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Right now, we are like a lot of independently owned restaurants. We have been squeezed for the last few years,” said Brewer Stouffer, owner and founder of The Roman Candle, which has locations in Middleton, on Madison’s Near East Side and at the Madison Children’s Museum, which like so many other places where people gather, is closed. The company also shuttered locations in Fitchburg and on Madison’s Near West Side in December because of staffing issues and a drop in business due to road construction, respectively.
The margins were already slim for small businesses, Stouffer said, and rising food and labor costs and, until recently, a shortage of labor amid historically low unemployment, have not helped.
“It’s going to be a struggle, for sure,” said Megan Nicholson, co-owner of Glass Nickel Pizza, which has nine locations around Wisconsin.
Nicholson said the company’s delivery volume is about the same as it was before the virus hit, “and quite frankly, I am super grateful for that.”
Ian’s Pizza, which has restaurants in Madison, Milwaukee, Seattle and Denver, delivers from its Madison locations Downtown on State Street and at the Garver Feed Mill on the East Side.
Ian’s marketing director Zach Chapman said delivery from the Garver location “is actually up slightly due to delivery being relatively new here in Madison and having more families on the East Side.” Garver, a local foods and businesses hub and event space, opened in July.
He and Stouffer, however, pointed to a sharp drop in orders from businesses, UW-Madison and other institutional clients that typically put in large orders for gatherings of staff that today, if they exceed nine people, would be technically illegal in many cases under orders from Gov. Tony Evers intended to stem the spread of the respiratory disease.
“Losing our UW customers and business clients has essentially eliminated any large deliveries,” Chapman said.
Delivery distancing
Since the new coronavirus outbreak, Glass Nickel and Ian’s have sought to limit contact between customers and employees. Ian’s is encouraging credit card payments, and Glass Nickel has stopped taking cash entirely. Neither is requiring customers to sign for their orders.
Glass Nickel has gone so far as to include restrictions recommended by public health officials in a pop-up box on its home page. Among them: Drivers are not allowed to enter homes or businesses, customers are asked not to open their doors until the driver has set the food down and moved away, and those with pick-up orders should have a car door or trunk open to receive their pizzas and then close them themselves.
Spots were marked in the parking lot of Glass Nickel’s East Side Madison location for customers getting take-out, and a sign was posted telling them to park, call, and a staff member will come out with their order.
On Friday afternoon, Glass Nickel delivery manager Scotty Perkins placed a medium Boaris Karloff — a specialty pie with salami, pepperoni and ham — on the stoop of a home on Valley Road on Madison’s Far East Side, rang the doorbell, and then stepped back to his car. When no one came out, he called from the driveway and the customer soon stepped outside.
Nicholson said the restaurant is not guaranteeing these days that it will be able to verify that customers have gotten their food. Still, “we don’t want to just drop the food off on campus and walk away,” Perkins said. “We’ll make sure that they get the food and then we’ll drive off and rinse and repeat.”
Stouffer said he dons gloves for deliveries to businesses and uses hand sanitizer before and after deliveries to homes, but hasn’t encountered many customers worried about being in close contact.
“A lot of people are still willing to have an exchange,” he said.
Laine Stary, a shift leader and driver for Ian’s, said about three-fourths of his deliveries are non-contact. He’ll drop an order on a doorstep and then wait by his car until someone comes out to get it.
Delivery drivers are among the few occupations exempt from the state’s “safer at home” order and coming into contact with a lot of different people who might have any number of communicable diseases is just part of the job.
Stary said the hand sanitizing and “insane amount” of handwashing he’s been doing gives him some comfort that he’s reducing the threat of coronavirus, but “there is still that worry in the back of my mind.”
“If we follow the proper guidelines, we’re not going to be in any more danger than any other time of the year,” Perkins said.
Tips good but fewer
Food delivery drivers often make the bulk of their money on tips, and Stary said tips per order have been up during the pandemic but tip revenue overall is probably down a little given that there are fewer deliveries to make.
“Overall, people have been pretty gracious about gratuities,” he said.
Perkins agreed.
“The tips have been great, really taking care of our drivers,” he said.
Roman Candle has recently tried to blunt some of the effects of the shutdown by marketing a home pizza-making kit, but Stouffer said the restaurant has lost from 30% to 50% of its sales since the virus hit.
Without some kind of outside help for the restaurant industry, the coronavirus’ impact will be “long-lasting and dramatic,” he said. “It’s really a historically bad time.”
