Quintessential American delivery: Pizzerias adjust, hope to ride out COVID-19 pandemic

Nicholson said the restaurant is not guaranteeing these days that it will be able to verify that customers have gotten their food. Still, “we don’t want to just drop the food off on campus and walk away,” Perkins said. “We’ll make sure that they get the food and then we’ll drive off and rinse and repeat.”

Stouffer said he dons gloves for deliveries to businesses and uses hand sanitizer before and after deliveries to homes, but hasn’t encountered many customers worried about being in close contact.

“A lot of people are still willing to have an exchange,” he said.

Laine Stary, a shift leader and driver for Ian’s, said about three-fourths of his deliveries are non-contact. He’ll drop an order on a doorstep and then wait by his car until someone comes out to get it.

Delivery drivers are among the few occupations exempt from the state’s “safer at home” order and coming into contact with a lot of different people who might have any number of communicable diseases is just part of the job.

Stary said the hand sanitizing and “insane amount” of handwashing he’s been doing gives him some comfort that he’s reducing the threat of coronavirus, but “there is still that worry in the back of my mind.”