'Put a pot on the stove': La Casserole cooks up Togolese food to-go

When the co-founders of La Casserole named their catering business, they weren’t thinking of the Midwestern hot dish found at family dinners and church potlucks.
The four West African immigrants were thinking of the word “casserole” as it’s used in French: a pot for cooking. Every meal begins with a pot.
“When you’re gonna cook, you put a pot on the stove and you start layering things,” said Ananda Afi Assignon.
Back in the summer of 2019, Assignon and her three partners — her sister, sister-in-law and a close family friend — got serious about their shared dream of starting a catering business to serve the food of their native Togo at weddings, birthday parties and festivals in Madison.
“We can cook, we can cater. My brother is a DJ,” Assignon said. A catering company would be “the perfect family business.” By late 2019, they had all the required licenses and a goal of eventually turning the catering enterprise into a restaurant.
Then 2020 happened. The four women persevered through the pandemic by cooking to-go meals for friends, coworkers and the occasional event.
“Little by little, we’ve started to gain more popularity,” Assignon said. Her team is working on getting a website and a streamlined ordering system for La Casserole. In the meantime, the best way to keep up with the company is via Instagram or Facebook.
Roll out
The next opportunity to order La Casserole meals is through the Soul Food Sunday Marketplace, a pop-up series sponsored by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. The deadline to order is April 8. Pickup is 1-3 p.m. April 11 at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave.
For the Soul Food Sunday in March, the La Casserole founders got an assist from Assignon’s boyfriend Joshua Oruya, a native of Kenya. By 8 a.m., they were already in aprons, rolling out dough and stuffing meat pies in the community kitchen. Among themselves, they speak French and Ewe, a language spoken in Togo and Ghana.
Bowed in concentration, they squeezed and crimped the pies while nodding along to an afrobeat playlist that included Nigerian artists like rapper L.A.X. and singers Rema and Runtown.
Namo Afiwa Assignon Akakpo, Ananda’s sister, periodically stirred up fresh batches of dough. FEED Kitchens provides industrial mixers that can handle up to 60 quarts at once, but after experimenting with various doughs, even frozen pastry dough, they decided the only way to get the right texture was in small batches from scratch, quickly hand-kneaded.
On the menu that day were tender and mild meat pies, deep-fried and filled with chicken or beef ($6 for two, $15 for six, $30 for 12). There were also boxed meals of baked chicken thighs and sauteed vegetables with a choice of seasoned couscous, jollof rice or steamed ablo rice cakes ($15).
For dessert, the women deep-fried Togolese-style beignets ($5 for 12), which look and taste like a less-sweet doughnut hole.
In Togo, “you can find beignets every day on the street in every neighborhood,” said Maleki Kouta-Lopatey, sister-in-law to the Assignon sisters. A common Togolese breakfast is beignets served with corn or rice porridge, or bread and an omelet, and lemongrass tea.
Also on La Casserole’s dessert menu is degue ($6), steamed couscous topped with sweetened crème fraîche and peach, served cold.
To drink, the La Casserole women brew a tart, refreshing juice made from boiled hibiscus flowers, sugar, mint and other herbs, served cold in to-go bags with straws ($3).
Food is a language
For the next Soul Food Sunday event on April 11, the women are planning a new menu that will include ayimolou (Togolese-style rice and beans) with fish or chicken. There will be a Togolese-style polenta called djekoume served with tomato sauce, and they will fire up the fryers for wangash, a deep-fried fresh cheese snack popular across West Africa.
In general, Togolese cooking uses lots of root vegetables, like cassava and yucca, and traditional West African ingredients like plantains and rice. It is culinarily influenced by the region’s period under French control, hence the popularity of French beignets and crepes. (Togo gained its independence from colonial rule in 1960.)
All four La Casserole co-founders hold down full-time jobs and lead busy family lives. Ananda Assignon moved to the United States at the age of 14 in 2002 and is now a dental hygienist. Her sister emigrated about eight years later. Kouta-Lopatey also emigrated in the early 2000s and now works at an insurance agency.
Ayawa Kiniglo spoke no English when she moved from Togo to Madison to join her husband in 2015. Now she works as a caregiver in a center for disabled people, and she and her husband have three children, ages 6, 3 and 1.
It was through coworkers at her job that Kiniglo first found joy in sharing Togolese food. In the break room, they would tell her how good her homemade meals looked.
“I share my food with them, and they love it,” Kiniglo said. Food, she discovered, is a language of its own.
Cooking together bonds the La Casserole women, even through the frustrations of running a business.
“We love it so we keep coming back,” Assignon said.
“We all love to cook,” Kouta-Lopatey said. “We are like family. ... We argue, we do argue, but at the end of the day we still love each other.”
