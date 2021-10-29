Post explosion: New Glass Nickel Pizza taking shape in Sun Prairie will be more 'bougie'

He said he's joked with people about how the building will be "so bougie."

The old Downtown building was about 100 years old. The new building, which he is developing, will have a restaurant area that is at least twice as big with a capacity of about 150.

It'll have outdoor seating and a meeting/conference/community room. His old building had two apartments upstairs that he rented out and the new one will have nine.

The building's completion will depend on whether Bougie and his contractors continue to run into supply chain issues. It was supposed to be done by February, and is now getting pushed back to March for the restaurant area.

The apartments phase is pushed back until May because the contractors can't get windows.

Bougie said Harms Insurance Group, his local insurance company, which sells him insurance through West Bend Insurance of Wisconsin, "definitely took care of me."

He had business interruption insurance, so he was able to pay his employees throughout the transition. Insurance money also paid for his move, the build-out of the temporary location, and is paying to help him move to the permanent location.