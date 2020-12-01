Portillo's planned for West Towne with three-lane drive-thru

Madison's first Portillo's hot dog restaurant opened at East Towne Mall early last year with considerable fanfare. Now a second location is being planned at West Towne.

In paperwork filed with the city, a Portillo's at 522 S. Gammon Road, would be, much like the East Side location, in an "outlot" or parking lot of the mall, fronting "the interior mall ring road."

Drive-thru lane traffic would be "away from the main parking field and pedestrian pathways," according to a letter to the city's Urban Design Commission from Portillo's Melanie Bagley.

The proposed 7,800-square-foot building would have 178 interior and 52 exterior seats, and a maximum of 30 employees working per shift, the letter said.

The West Towne location could have a proposed "three-lane drive through concept," with the new third lane for advance online and mobile app orders, according to the letter of intent.

"Portillo’s has successfully operated a double-lane drive-through concept with the help of trained employees that are assigned to pre-set stations within the drive-through area," Bagley wrote.