Portillo's planned for West Towne with three-lane drive-thru

Madison's first Portillo's hot dog restaurant opened at East Towne Mall early last year with considerable fanfare. Now a second location is being planned at West Towne.
In paperwork filed with the city, a Portillo's at 522 S. Gammon Road, would be, much like the East Side location, in an "outlot" or parking lot of the mall, fronting "the interior mall ring road."
Drive-thru lane traffic would be "away from the main parking field and pedestrian pathways," according to a letter to the city's Urban Design Commission from Portillo's Melanie Bagley.
The proposed 7,800-square-foot building would have 178 interior and 52 exterior seats, and a maximum of 30 employees working per shift, the letter said.
The West Towne location could have a proposed "three-lane drive through concept," with the new third lane for advance online and mobile app orders, according to the letter of intent.
"Portillo’s has successfully operated a double-lane drive-through concept with the help of trained employees that are assigned to pre-set stations within the drive-through area," Bagley wrote.
Portillo’s plans to invest at least $3 million on the building alone, she wrote, adding that sales are expected to be in the $4 to $6 million range per year.
Portillo’s Hot Dogs was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, as a hot dog stand in a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer in Villa Park, Illinois. The first drive-through Portillo’s opened in 1983. The menu has expanded from Chicago-style hot dogs only, to include Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads, ribs, chocolate cake and chocolate cake shakes.
The fast-casual restaurant chain has a ‘50s diner theme, and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. The 9,000-square-foot East Side restaurant opened in mid-February 2019 at 4505 East Towne Blvd.
