Portillo's planned for West Towne with 3-lane drive-thru

Portillo’s plans to invest at least $3 million on the building alone, she wrote, adding that sales are expected to be in the $4 million to $6 million range per year.

Portillo’s Hot Dogs was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, as a hot dog stand in a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer in Villa Park, Illinois. The first drive-through Portillo’s opened in 1983. The menu has expanded from Chicago-style hot dogs only, to include Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads, ribs, chocolate cake and chocolate cake shakes.

The fast-casual restaurant chain has a ‘50s diner theme, and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. The 9,000-square-foot East Side restaurant opened in mid-February 2019 at 4505 East Towne Blvd.

Spokesperson Ana Espinoza said Portillo’s has 63 locations across eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, California and Florida. It’s opening its 64th location next week in Springfield, Illinois, and will be expanding to its ninth state -- Michigan –- next year.

"At this time, we do not have any news to share regarding additional Wisconsin locations," she said.