Portillo's planned for West Towne with 3-lane drive-thru

Madison's first Portillo's hot dog restaurant opened at East Towne Mall early last year with considerable fanfare. Now a second location is being planned at West Towne.
According to paperwork filed with the city, a Portillo's at 522 S. Gammon Road, would be, much like the East Side location, in an "outlot" or parking lot of the mall, fronting "the interior mall ring road."
The property was formerly used by Sears Auto Center, which is set to be demolished.
Drive-thru lane traffic would be "away from the main parking field and pedestrian pathways," according to a letter to the city's Urban Design Commission from Portillo's Melanie Bagley.
The proposed 7,800-square-foot building would have 178 interior and 52 exterior seats, and a maximum of 30 employees working per shift, the letter said.
The West Towne location could have a proposed "three-lane drive through concept," with the new third lane for advance online and mobile app orders.
"Portillo’s has successfully operated a double-lane drive-through concept with the help of trained employees that are assigned to pre-set stations within the drive-through area," Bagley wrote.
Portillo’s plans to invest at least $3 million on the building alone, she wrote, adding that sales are expected to be in the $4 million to $6 million range per year.
Portillo’s Hot Dogs was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, as a hot dog stand in a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer in Villa Park, Illinois. The first drive-through Portillo’s opened in 1983. The menu has expanded from Chicago-style hot dogs only, to include Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads, ribs, chocolate cake and chocolate cake shakes.
The fast-casual restaurant chain has a ‘50s diner theme, and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. The 9,000-square-foot East Side restaurant opened in mid-February 2019 at 4505 East Towne Blvd.
Spokesperson Ana Espinoza said Portillo’s has 63 locations across eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, California and Florida. It’s opening its 64th location next week in Springfield, Illinois, and will be expanding to its ninth state -- Michigan –- next year.
"At this time, we do not have any news to share regarding additional Wisconsin locations," she said.
The East Towne location was Portillo's third in Wisconsin. The others are in the Milwaukee suburbs of Greenfield and Brookfield.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!