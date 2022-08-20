Popular European-inspired restaurant Brasserie V to close after 15 years

Monroe Street's popular European-inspired restaurant
Brasserie V is closing Aug. 27, its owners said Saturday on Facebook.
"We are so very proud of our 15 years bringing a little bit of Belgium to Monroe Street," they wrote. "We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the talent, dedication and hard work of all of our amazing staff over the years. They have all been an integral part of the Brasserie V experience, and we are grateful."
Matt and Andrea Van Nest opened the restaurant at 1923 Monroe St., in August 2007. It was best known for its Belgian frites with white truffle oil and Parmesan, and large selection of Belgian beers.
In 2013, they doubled its space and capacity by expanding into the former bridal shop next door. In 2017, the Van Nests, who live in Middleton, opened a restaurant in that city's downtown called Longtable.
The couple wasn't immediately available Saturday.
"We count ourselves fortunate to have worked with so many local and independent farmers, cheesemakers, bakers, brewers and other artisan purveyors," they wrote in their post. "The quality and passion they put into their work is an enormous part of what has made our food and drink so special. We also appreciate our partnerships with the people and organizations that champion local business, and thank them for their commitment."
The post continued: "The restaurant industry has changed dramatically since we opened in 2007. One thing that hasn’t changed is the support from this incredible community. We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us, and are grateful for the long-lasting friendships we have made with so many of you."
