Mint Mark, the 5-year-old restaurant on Madison's East Side that became a darling of local food lovers with its exquisite cauliflower preparation and its skillet cookie, is moving from its cramped quarters on Winnebago Street to a new building on East Washington Avenue.

Sean Pharr, who in 2020 was nominated for a James Beard Award for "Best Chef: Midwest," and who owns the restaurant with Chad Vogel, Kyle Johnson and Gwen Shales, said the move will happen early next year.

Pharr said he and his partners were approached by the owner of Galway Properties, the real estate investment group developing The Standard at Madison's Public Market, 1858 E. Washington Ave., at the corner of First Street. The apartment project will have 290 units.

"Even though we are emotionally attached to the building that we're currently in, in order to support our staff more and continue to grow as a restaurant, we need more room. So that was the deciding factor," Pharr said.

Pharr said the space will increase from 1,300 square feet to about 4,200 square feet and seating will double, from 45 seats to about 90.

He said they're hoping for no more than a month gap as they move.

Mint Mark fans often face lengthy waits for a table in prime time, and with the new space that will be less of an issue, Pharr said, noting that last weekend a party was willing to wait two-and-a-half hours for a table.

The restaurant has about 20 employees and Pharr said the new space will make it easier for them.

There won't be stairs going down to a prep kitchen. All the storage will be on the same level, and the kitchen won't be cramped like it is now, Pharr said. "Obviously, newer facilities are just easier to work in."

The menu at the new place will be a bit larger, he said, and because it changes so frequently, he can't say everything will stay, but he promises to keep Mint Mark's popular biscuit and its cauliflower, which is roasted, deep fried and prepared bagna cauda-style, which means in a "hot bath" in Italian.

Pharr said he won't miss anything about the intimate old space known for its green, leafy wallpaper and small sidewalk patio, because Mint Mark isn't about the environment itself, but about the employees and customers who have created memories there.

"At the end of the day, the current location is a rhombus sandwiched between some cinder block walls," he said. "The next building will also be a rhombus sandwiched between some cinder brick walls."

Great food and great service are a product of the staff that creates it and of the community that turns out, Pharr said.

He said he loves being in the Schenk’s Corners neighborhood, but the new place will only be two short blocks away.

Pharr said he and his partners created the Mint Mark ambiance after they bought the building. "So, I'm confident in the fact that we'll be able to create another great environment."

He said they don't have plans for the building on Winnebago once Mint Mark moves. Their goal is to get the restaurant open in the new space and then entertain ideas about its future.

Pharr said he knows change can sometimes be tough for people. "Sometimes those things are hard, but it is 100 percent our desire and ambition to create the same feeling of Mint Mark in the new space," he said.

"It's the employees and the drinks and the food and the customers that have created such a wonderful thing in Mint Mark," Pharr said. "All of those things are coming with us."

