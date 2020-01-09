Plow restaurant in Cambridge closing Saturday to 'reboot'

Plow in Cambridge is closing Saturday for a "reboot," and when the 4-year-old restaurant reopens this spring, it will drop its farm-to-table focus and specialize in wood-fired pizza, its owner said.
"We kind of know the neighborhood and the village," said Charles Fiesel, who owns the restaurant and building at 159 W. Main St., with his wife, Treena Fiesel. He said there have been nine restaurants in the building.
Business was slow before the holidays, and closing gives them time to clean, do some remodeling, and redesign the menu.
Fiesel said he's also working on a new partnership and is trying to bring in a new manager. They'll keep the same name. He said they plan to reopen by April 15.
They have a pizza oven, but the way the kitchen's designed there's no pizza prep station. "It's very difficult to use the oven to its fullness," he said.
Fiesel said in the restaurant industry the way to make money is by serving pizza, beer, pasta and salads. "And we're farm to table. We are doing our own pork, our own lamb, prime rib, fresh fish. So we need to kind of balance out."
The restaurant has only been open 17 hours a week from the start -- for dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays, and for lunch on Saturdays.
They intend to at least double their hours by offering lunch on other days. They also plan to start a happy hour.
