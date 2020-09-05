Plenty of patios to dine on with 'Streatery'

Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, it’ll end with cold weather.

For Drew Fleming, who owns the Original Pancake House on Madison’s Far West Side, the most recent challenge has been bees attracted to syrup.

Like most local restaurateurs, Fleming closed in mid-March. Although the breakfast foods he serves are best eaten at the restaurant, Fleming reopened in late April for takeout.

At the end of May, he began indoor dining at the city-county mandated 25% capacity, moving briefly to 50% for the short time it was allowed. Then he went back to 25%, where it stands now.

He also bought 13 tables and set them up in an area of his parking lot to supplement what he could do inside. Everything was going great until about three weeks ago when the bees came out.

Fleming solved the problem by finding individual screen netting to go over each table, and said it’s been well received. “You just sort of have to adapt to whatever happens and keep going,” he said.