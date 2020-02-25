25 plates: The culinary dishes that define Madison

The plate: Beginning with a layer of “Yanks” (Mickies’ signature fried potatoes), three scrambled eggs with a choice of one omelet ingredient — bacon, chicken, ham, sausage, broccoli, green pepper, jalapenos, mushrooms, onion, spinach, tomato — are added then topped with a choice of American, cheddar, Swiss, or pepper Jack cheese. Gravy tops the whole dish, or you can opt for it on the side or not at all. Comes with a side of toast.
Why it defines Madison: Mickies has been a Madison institution since 1946. It still provides the same cozy, hometown diner feel of the original establishment that encourages people to “step back in time” and savor a hearty, filling breakfast.