'Pho King Good was no good' owner says, changes name and concept

Pho King Good, a Vietnamese noodle restaurant that got a lot of attention for its punny name before it opened on Madison's Near East Side late last year, is gone.

It's being replaced with a new restaurant from the same owner called Mr. Seafood.

"Pho King Good was no good," said Ting Cai Zhou with a laugh, adding that the restaurant closed "because of coronavirus."

The new restaurant at 600 Williamson Street in the Gateway Mall, will open in about two weeks with a Chinese-American menu that includes items like General Tso's chicken and Kung Pao shrimp as well as a "get your hands dirty" seafood section with crab legs, crawfish and lobster tail.

"It's a totally different restaurant," said Zhou's daughter, Joanna Zhou. "Mr. Seafood will have a lot more Chinese food besides the seafood."

Ting Cai Zhou, who is from China and speaks little English, said last year that he took the Pho King Good name from a successful California noodle shop. He said then that he didn't know that pho is pronounced "fuh" in English, giving the name a playful vulgarity.

Before Pho King Good, Zhou opened the Chinese restaurant Szechuan Garden on Mineral Point Road last August, after almost two years of work.

His third restaurant, Ragin Cajun Seafood, 4802 E. Washington Ave., which Zhou's been planning for about a year, is scheduled to open Friday in the former home of Ginza of Tokyo.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

