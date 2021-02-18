People's Bakery owners decide to sell after 18 years; 'We're attached to that community'

Catering has been lucrative, too, Nikoyan said, with three or four big jobs per week that often include conferences.

Nikoyan said since putting the word out on Facebook Monday, they've gotten two interested parties.

People's Bakery was closed from mid-March until July due to the pandemic, and in May, Elghadban, 65, was hospitalized because of heart failure. He experienced heart failure again in December and they had to close a second time.

"The doctor said that he can't work anymore," Nikoyan said. "All of a sudden his heart stopped working and he ran out of breath. Now he's doing okay, but he cannot work in an environment that is stressful."

Nikoyan, 62, who is from Armenia, has her own health issues, including diabetes, neuropathy, high blood pressure and chronic pain that makes it hard to lift things. The couple had to cut employees because of COVID-19, and being open with a limited staff was difficult, she said.

"It was just one thing after the other. It's not possible to run the business," she said, noting that People's Bakery operates with two shifts and their main baker, Antonio Perez, 65, who made the doughnuts with Elghadban, may go to back to his native Mexico by the end of the year.