People's Bakery owners decide to sell after 18 years; 'We're attached to that community'
RESTAURANT NEWS

Nabil Elghadban and Mari Nikoyan

Nabil Elghadban and Mari Nikoyan say People's Bakery on East Washington Avenue was successful, particularly when they sold their Mediterranean specialties at summer festivals.

After 18 years, and ongoing health problems, the owners of People's Bakery on Madison's East Side have closed the business and put it up for sale.

Nabil Elghadban and Mari Nikoyan say the bakery at 2810 E. Washington Ave., was successful, particularly when they sold their Mediterranean specialties at summer festivals.

Elghadban, who is from Lebanon, said they did Taste of Madison for about 15 years and would make $20,000 to $25,000 over two days. Six hours at Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival would bring $5,000 for six hours. Two days at the Willy Street Fair was worth $6,000 to $7,000, he said.

Nabil Elghadban

Nabil Elghadban, who is from Lebanon, said he did well at Madison festivals. He sold food at Taste of Madison for about 15 years and said he would make $20,000 to $25,000 over two days. 

A new owner could focus on the festivals, he said. "It's a good income."

The couple is asking $60,000 for the business. The sale would include all the equipment and the continuity of relationships with suppliers.

Elghadban said they're willing to train new owners, including at festivals.

"We can't work on a regular basis, but we can come for as much time as they need. We will be there to help them," Nikoyan said, adding that she and her husband can also connect the new owners with the four third-party delivery companies that have been helpful to them during the pandemic, despite taking about 28% commission per order.

Catering has been lucrative, too, Nikoyan said, with three or four big jobs per week that often include conferences.

Nikoyan said since putting the word out on Facebook Monday, they've gotten two interested parties.

People's Bakery was closed from mid-March until July due to the pandemic, and in May, Elghadban, 65, was hospitalized because of heart failure. He experienced heart failure again in December and they had to close a second time.

Elghadban

Nabil Elghadban has owned People's Bakery for 18 years. But he worked for the business and its predecessor for four years before that.

"The doctor said that he can't work anymore," Nikoyan said. "All of a sudden his heart stopped working and he ran out of breath. Now he's doing okay, but he cannot work in an environment that is stressful."

Nikoyan, 62, who is from Armenia, has her own health issues, including diabetes, neuropathy, high blood pressure and chronic pain that makes it hard to lift things. The couple had to cut employees because of COVID-19, and being open with a limited staff was difficult, she said.

Nabil at bakery case

Nabil Elghadban at the East Side bakery and restaurant he's put up for sale after recent heart problems made him unable to work.

"It was just one thing after the other. It's not possible to run the business," she said, noting that People's Bakery operates with two shifts and their main baker, Antonio Perez, 65, who made the doughnuts with Elghadban, may go to back to his native Mexico by the end of the year.

The restaurant's most popular items besides doughnuts, were gyros, tan-tan Moroccan chicken, falafel, chicken and lamb kebabs, and vegetarian combo plates, Nikoyan said.

Donuts

Elghadban said before he bought the business it was called Go Nuts for Donuts and he took it over two years after the previous owner changed its name to People's Bakery. Elghadban had worked for the former owner for four years.

When the couple went back to the bakery recently to start removing their personal stuff, it was emotional, Nikoyan said.

Kitchen

Nabil Elghadban in the kitchen of his People’s Bakery.

"We've been there for 22 years. That's a long time," said Nikoyan, including the time her husband worked for the previous owner.

Nikoyan has simultaneously worked a job in engineering project management that she's done for 30 years. At the restaurant, she waited on customers and sometimes made marinades.

"My husband and me, we're attached to that community," she said. "It was not just a bakery, you know? It's people for us. We really love the people. When they come in, they would always walk out laughing or something. We had a good relationship with people."

