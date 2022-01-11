People buying beers for Betty White in absentia from Mineral Point brewery

MINERAL POINT — Betty White's third and final husband was from this town of 2,625 and the actress had been spotted here more than once.
Locals were so anxious for her return, they had been buying her beers in advance for years.
Commerce Street Brewery, about 50 miles southwest of Madison, has a blackboard in its taproom that lists a person's name followed by the number of beers they have waiting for them.
Owner Mike Zupke started the practice a couple of years before he closed temporarily starting in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
White had 41 beers to her name when Zupke reopened, a number that quickly rose after she died Dec. 31 at age 99.
After National Public Radio ran a story Friday, the amount exploded, Zupke said.
As of Monday, the "Golden Girls" star was up to 396 beers, which at $5 a pint, is $1,980 -- a sum Zupke plans to donate to the Iowa County Humane Society and other local animal shelters by the end of January.
Zupke, 43, said he's been touched by the donations that have come in through links on the brewery's website and Facebook page. "I could see the zip codes. They're just all over the country and that kind of blew my mind. It's from one coast to the other and everywhere in between."
Giving the money to animal shelters is in line with White's well-known devotion to animals, which has led her fans to create the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal causes on Jan. 17, when she would have turned 100.
White married Allen Ludden, who hosted the TV game show Password, in 1963. When he died in 1981, White attended his funeral in Mineral Point.
There was speculation that she'd be buried next to him, but her agent told ABC News that wasn't going to happen.
"What I've heard from people who were close to the Ludden family is that she had been here a few times to visit the grave, but it was always a very hush-hush kind of a visit," Zupke said. "There was no paparazzi around. She did it very quietly."
This isn't the first time Zupke's paid tribute to White. For her 97th birthday, he created a blonde ale, the Blonde Betty.
"After she passed, there was such interest, we said, 'We need to bring something back,' " Zupke said, adding that he had a cream ale ready that he named the Blonde Betty II.
He had one couple come in from Milwaukee to fill a growler because their 82-year-old mother wanted the beer, Zupke said.
"There's been some interest that's surprised me, but luckily it's mostly been in the form of donations," he said.
