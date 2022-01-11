People buying beers for Betty White in absentia from Mineral Point brewery

Zupke, 43, said he's been touched by the donations that have come in through links on the brewery's website and Facebook page. "I could see the zip codes. They're just all over the country and that kind of blew my mind. It's from one coast to the other and everywhere in between."

Giving the money to animal shelters is in line with White's well-known devotion to animals, which has led her fans to create the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal causes on Jan. 17, when she would have turned 100.

White married Allen Ludden, who hosted the TV game show Password, in 1963. When he died in 1981, White attended his funeral in Mineral Point.

There was speculation that she'd be buried next to him, but her agent told ABC News that wasn't going to happen.

"What I've heard from people who were close to the Ludden family is that she had been here a few times to visit the grave, but it was always a very hush-hush kind of a visit," Zupke said. "There was no paparazzi around. She did it very quietly."