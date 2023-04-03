Pedro's Mexican Restaurante, a Madison mainstay for nearly 42 years known for its margaritas and fresh-pressed tortillas, has closed its dining room due to staffing issues.
Owner Jim Martine closed the dining room and bar area March 21 and said he hopes the shutdown is temporary. He's now concentrating on catering and selling Pedro's tortilla chips and signature margaritas in retail outlets.
He said he's had difficulty employing front-of-house staff since reopening after the pandemic shut down.
Martine, who will be 65 in May, said he's not sure what the future holds, adding that he will make a decision within the next few weeks if he will reopen the dining room at 3555 East Washington Ave.
He said in November 2020, when he had to close his dining room due to the pandemic, he began selling the restaurant's tortilla chips to grocery stores, starting with Woodman's East. They are now sold in close to 50 stores across the state.
People are also reading…
Then, about a year later, he began selling Pedro's margaritas, complete with tequila, to stores. Frank Liquor Company and Badger Liquor distribute the margaritas in different parts of the state.
Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove makes the triple sec, an orange-flavored liqueur, and a brandy liqueur that goes into the margaritas. Martine said the margaritas are made at a distiller in Clintonville, and are available in many of the same stores that sell Pedro's chips, about 25 in the state.
The chips are made at Pedro's by Martine's four-member kitchen staff.
For the past few years Pedro's main focus has been on catering, and Martine said he's going to be doing even more now.
Martine closed his Far West Side Pedro's at 499 D'Onofrio Drive in August 2012 after nearly 20 years and offered the restaurant's 45 full- and part-time employees positions at Pedro's East Washington location.
He vowed to reopen a Pedro's location on the West Side, but that never happened.
"I always wanted to get back to the West Side because we had so many customers that were driving from the West Side over here," he said. "They always would ask me, 'When are you coming back to the West Side?' Well, I said, 'I'm just one person.' "
A Pedro's in the Wisconsin Dells, run by a franchisee, closed about five years ago, he said.
Martine said he hasn't given up on finding more employees, and said he's considering possibly just doing carryout with a more limited menu. "That always seems like a good way to try to attract staff... Madison's a tough market for staff. I mean, everybody's looking for staff since the pandemic."
He said needs at least 12 front-of-house employees to operate and is "not even close to that, because people get tired. You don't want staff burning out and working a ton of hours. So that's where we are."
Martine said he's in the process of selling the property and plans to rent the space from the new owner.
People always talk about Pedro's fresh-pressed tortillas, he said. "I'd like to take the tortilla press wherever I go and just keep doing that."
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants