RESTAURANT NEWS

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli leaves State Street after less than a year

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli window

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli closed on State Street. 

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened last September at 511 State St., has closed.

"The PBJ Deli has decided not to renew our State Street lease and is now closed," reads a sign on the door. "We've enjoyed serving you."

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli sign

A sign on the door encourages customers to visit the original Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

It encourages customers to visit the original Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis or online at thepbjdeli.com.

Owner Mike Hottinger didn't respond to calls and text messages Monday.

He opened the West Allis shop, specializing in grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, in February 2018, although under the shop's logo it says "est. 2017."

Hottinger called Madison the best place to grow his brand, before opening last year. "I can't think of a better street than State Street in Madison. I mean, in the entire state."

He said his customers aren't just young families and college students. "It's really everybody," he said then. "We see little kids with grandparents, we see families, we see businessmen. College kids love our product and our service."

Hottinger said last August that he was proud to have close to 6,000 followers on Facebook and a perfect review rating.

As of Monday, Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli had 6,252 Facebook followers and a 5-out-of-5 rating on Facebook based on the opinions of 229 people.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

