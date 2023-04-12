It's no joke,
Culver's has been test marketing a burger with peanut butter, jelly and bacon at certain locations in Wisconsin.
"This is an item we are testing in a few, select restaurants to ensure it would delight our guests if we were to offer this" burger as a limited-time item, Eric Skrum, a spokesperson for Culver's, said in an email.
"Part of our testing is also focused from an operational standpoint so we can determine if this is something our team members can easily serve to our guests," Skrum said.
According to the website Chew Boom, the PBB&J Pub Burger features a beef patty, bacon, peanut butter, jelly and Wisconsin cheese on a soft pretzel bun.
The PBB&J burger at Culver's.
VIA CHEW BOOM
The Chew Boom story, posted March 30, said that "Fellow Chewer Nathan spotted the new burger offering at his local Culver's in Middleton, Wisconsin selling for $8.39."
Skrum wouldn't answer additional questions, and said, "we don't share information regarding our product testing. I apologize, but as much as possible, we don't want anything to influence the results, so we intentionally refrain from telling guests we are testing an item, where they can go to try it, or even for how long."
Josh Boland, the Middleton store's manager, said the burger is no longer available there. "We only had it for a couple weeks. We were just testing it out," he said.
Boland said the burger got mixed reviews from customers. "Some people liked it and some people didn't care for it, so they might bring it back again."
In October 2021, the company created a frenzy with its limited-time CurderBurger made with a giant cheese curd.
Culver's was founded in 1984 in Sauk City by Craig and Lea Culver. The company, best known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers, has about 900 restaurants in 26 states.
