Patio-friendly Doolittles closes after six years in Madison

The ordering page for carryout on the restaurant's website said, "We hope that having access to your favorite menu items will make your day a little brighter!"

Before the restaurant came to Madison, Sheehan said that often the best quality food is located in a Downtown area because that's where chefs are drawn. The idea with his restaurants, he said, is to bring high-quality food to the suburbs or outskirts.

"We believe it should be available for everybody," he said. "And Madison, particularly East Towne Mall, is a great location for us. We think the people, the community and the market are perfect for us, and there's nothing else like us out here."

Doolittles started in Eagan, Minnesota, in 1989, with a menu that includes salads, flatbreads, burgers, steak, fish and seafood. It also features an extensive wine list.

There are two other Doolittles in Minnesota and a fourth in neighboring Fargo, North Dakota. Sheehan and his partner, Lynn Reimer, have a second concept, Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, in Burnsville, Minnesota; and Fargo.

Sheehan said he was considering bringing a Porter Creek to Madison, but wanted to wait and see how Doolittles did first.