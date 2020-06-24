Patio-friendly Doolittles closes after 6 years in Madison

Doolittles Woodfire Grill at East Towne Mall, which had focused recently on curbside carryout and delivery, has closed.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we were forced to close this location permanently," general manager Krissy Becks and executive chef Ian Dietterick wrote on the restaurant's website.
"We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused you," the message said. "Doolittles is grateful for the commitment and efforts of our staff and management as well as the support of our guests and neighboring community. Please accept our heartfelt THANK YOU for your support over the years."
A call and text to co-owner John Sheehan wasn't immediately returned. A call to the restaurant yielded only a fast busy signal.
Sheehan and partner Lynn Reimer announced the restaurant's closing on Facebook Tuesday.
When Doolittles opened at 4323 East Towne Blvd. in May 2014 it was the fifth location for the small Minnesota restaurant chain, and the first in Wisconsin. No others have opened since Madison's.
The freestanding restaurant featured wood-fired rotisserie cooking and an outdoor fire pit, an outdoor bar and extensive landscaping.
"Winters are too long and summers are too short, and we really like to enjoy dining outside and enjoying what beautiful summers we have," Sheehan said before the restaurant opened.
On May 27, the day after Dane County restaurants were allowed to reopen, as some restrictions due to COVID-19 were lifted, Doolittles opened its patio for the season. It described its seating as allowing visitors "plenty of safe distancing," according to a Facebook post.
The ordering page for carryout on the restaurant's website said, "We hope that having access to your favorite menu items will make your day a little brighter!"
Before the restaurant came to Madison, Sheehan said that often the best quality food is in a Downtown area because that's where chefs are drawn. The idea with his restaurants, he said, is to bring high-quality food to the suburbs or outskirts.
"We believe it should be available for everybody," he said. "And Madison, particularly East Towne Mall, is a great location for us. We think the people, the community and the market are perfect for us, and there's nothing else like us out here."
Doolittles started in Eagan, Minnesota, a Minneapolis suburb, in 1989, with a menu that includes salads, flatbreads, burgers, steak, fish and seafood. It also features an extensive wine list.
There are two other Doolittles in Minnesota and a fourth in neighboring Fargo, North Dakota. According to their websites, those locations remain open.
Sheehan and Reimer have a second concept, Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, in Burnsville, Minnesota; and Fargo.
Sheehan said he was considering bringing a Porter Creek to Madison, but wanted to wait and see how Doolittles did first.
"It's a glimmer in our eye at least," he said then.
