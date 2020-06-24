Patio-friendly Doolittles closes after 6 years in Madison

On May 27, the day after Dane County restaurants were allowed to reopen, as some restrictions due to COVID-19 were lifted, Doolittles opened its patio for the season. It described its seating as allowing visitors "plenty of safe distancing," according to a Facebook post.

The ordering page for carryout on the restaurant's website said, "We hope that having access to your favorite menu items will make your day a little brighter!"

Before the restaurant came to Madison, Sheehan said that often the best quality food is in a Downtown area because that's where chefs are drawn. The idea with his restaurants, he said, is to bring high-quality food to the suburbs or outskirts.

"We believe it should be available for everybody," he said. "And Madison, particularly East Towne Mall, is a great location for us. We think the people, the community and the market are perfect for us, and there's nothing else like us out here."

Doolittles started in Eagan, Minnesota, a Minneapolis suburb, in 1989, with a menu that includes salads, flatbreads, burgers, steak, fish and seafood. It also features an extensive wine list.

There are two other Doolittles in Minnesota and a fourth in neighboring Fargo, North Dakota. According to their websites, those locations remain open.