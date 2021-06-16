Pasqual's Cantina at Hilldale moving after 14 years

After 14 years at Hilldale, Pasqual’s Cantina is moving to Middleton.

The new location will be at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. It formerly housed the Middleton location of Pizza Brutta, owner Benjamin Roberts said.

He expects it to open in late August. Meanwhile, the Southwestern-style restaurant will have its last day on Madison's Near West Side on June 27, he said.

In the interim, before Middleton opens, Roberts said his staff will work at his two other locations: Verona and East Washington Avenue, which is reopening post-pandemic on July 6.

His Hilldale lease had "come to term," Roberts said, adding that he wants "to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hilldale customers who have made our restaurant a tremendous success."

Kate Hagen, a spokeswoman for Hilldale, said the shopping center will "hopefully announce the replacement in a few weeks."

Tim Guilfoil and Libby Healy opened the original Pasqual's Southwestern Style Deli, at 2534 Monroe St., in 1986. They expanded into a neighboring storefront, spun off a branch in Minneapolis, and, in 1989, opened a location on Atwood Avenue next to the Barrymore Theatre.