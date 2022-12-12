Partner in Global Market & Food Hall bringing new restaurant to Gorham Street

The co-owner of Global Market & Food Hall near East Towne Mall is opening a fast-food Asian restaurant near State Street.

James Min Jiang said Eat Xpress, 203 W. Gorham St., should open by mid-January serving traditional, home-cooked food with $12 meals that will have either two or three choices of a main dish along with rice or noodles.

The food will be kept warm on a steam table or hot bar, which James likened to Panda Express.

He said the restaurant will also serve Vietnamese pho and dim sum every day with items such as shumai and other dumplings, pancakes and bao, or steamed buns.

The 30-seat, counter-service restaurant will be where Paul's Pel'meni was before it moved in May 2017. James said the space needed a major remodel and the installation of expensive equipment, including a kitchen hood. He said the former Russian dumpling house didn't have gas, only electric.

James was a co-owner of Chen's Dumpling House at 505 State St., until about two years ago when he sold his share of the business. He also has experience managing World Buffet restaurants.

He owns Eat Xpress with his wife, Amanda Chen, and other partners, whom he said have a small share.

James said his wife came up with the name Eat Xpress because people can eat right away.

He said Global Market, 2161 Zeier Road, which opened in the summer of 2020, is doing well and has 13 vendors in a food-court setting. It's drawing lots of people, especially on the weekends, "going there to eat, to try out different food."

