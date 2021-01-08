Pandemic slowdown helping I/O Arcade Bar double its space in new location

“I know there’s going to be people with questions and they want to make sure that this is all done correctly and I’m fully expecting that and welcoming that,” he said. “We’ve done this before and we’re willing to work with them.”

Turino said business was great until the pandemic hit, forcing him to close in March, when bars had to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. He reopened in June for a month under city-county capacity and distancing requirements. In October, the bar briefly opened by appointment and Turino said he intends to go back to that safe model as soon as he can.

He closed in mid-November when COVID-19 cases spiked and the public health department issued an order to prevent public gatherings around Thanksgiving.

The business — described on its website as “an open and inclusive space for drinkers with a gaming problem” — is closed while Turino applies for a new liquor license, since he can’t just transfer it from the old place.

The Arcade Bar will stay closed until he gets all his necessary licenses and permits for the new location. He expects to have building permits done and construction completed by spring.