Paisan's restaurant could reopen as early as Friday after building's forced closure

Paisan's Italian restaurant, closed for six weeks due to structural concerns in the 12-story building it anchors, is ready to reopen as early as Friday, its co-owner said.
Wally Borowski said Wednesday morning he hadn't gotten official word from the city, which shut down the building at 131 W. Wilson St., last month, but did hear from his landlord that the restaurant can return to the building "as of today."
In a release Wednesday afternoon, the city said the building will be reopening this week. Work on the facility had started before its closure on September 10th, it said.
Although the structural capacity of the building is safe, the release said, work hasn't been completed to reopen the parking garage.
Matt Tucker, director of the Building Inspection Division, said the building's owners are "going to need to make a long-term repair to the garage, a permanent fix."
He said workers have put in about 3,700 shoring posts, which he called a temporary measure to "deal with the immediate issue and concern."
Tucker said there are no repairs or modifications to the parking structure that he's aware of happening now and no plans have been submitted to his office for review, "just the temporary shores."
Borowski and his partner, Ed Shinnick, had 50 employees when the building closed, and Borowski said he's unsure how many of them will return.
After dealing with a year of pandemic restrictions, Borowski said his staff wasn't at full strength when they had to close, but they were able to cover all shifts.
"We were open. We had people here and they were getting the job done," he said. "So now, six weeks later, am I going to still have that same 50 people? I don't know. I've been trying to figure it out. I know I've had some attrition and I cannot blame anybody who can't sit on their hands for six weeks and not get paid. I can't blame anybody who needs to leave and go someplace else."
Four days after closing, Borowski said he met with his staff at Porta Bella, the sister restaurant he and Shinnick own at 125 N. Frances St., and asked them if they would stick by him and most of them said "absolutely," he said.
Borowski, 67, who still enjoys working in the kitchen making pizzas, said all of his kitchen staff will be back to work minus one key employee, which he said is like losing one gear in a watch.
"It'll keep rolling," he said, "but it's gonna stop every once in awhile because there's a tooth missing."
Borowski said he couldn't afford to pay his employees during the restaurant's closure. The way Paisan's has worked for years is that it made money in the summer and "squirreled" it away for the winter when it didn't do as much business, he said, liking it to farming.
The city issued its no-occupancy order out of "an abundance of caution," following concerns about its degrading underground parking garage going back years, coupled with reports of the structure swaying and shaking.
Tucker said then that the structure wasn't in danger of "imminent collapse."
Paisan's was established in 1950. Borowski, Shinnick and Jerry Meier bought the business from Roy McCormick in 1985. They moved it from University Square to Wilson Street, its fifth location, in 2006. Meier retired eight years ago.
Borowski said the restaurant was roughly at its 2019 sales levels when it had to shut down. He said he was proud of that because they did it with fewer employees. "It was not real pretty, but I think we were getting it done."
He faults his landlord, Madison-based Executive Management Inc., which he said knew about the condition of the garage well before 2016, when it commissioned a study from Pierce Engineers and discovered problems before it first got cited by the city.
"The city wanted it remedied and EMI did nothing about it," Borowski said. "They painted the parking ramp, they put up some new lights. Are you kidding me? So basically I'm going to paint over the things that are not functional and should be fixed and I'll make it all go away."
Borowski said in retrospect he should've known and done more, but he isn't the building's owner. Since the building's closure, he said he's been reading up on concrete and garages and watching YouTube videos on those subjects.
The city closed the building after tenants reportedly felt swaying and shaking inside. Borowski said being on a lower level, he never noticed that, but would feel vibrations occasionally when a train or a semi truck went by.
