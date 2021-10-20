Paisan's restaurant could reopen as early as Friday after building's forced closure

Borowski and his partner, Ed Shinnick, had 50 employees when the building closed, and Borowski said he's unsure how many of them will return.

After dealing with a year of pandemic restrictions, Borowski said his staff wasn't at full strength when they had to close, but they were able to cover all shifts.

"We were open. We had people here and they were getting the job done," he said. "So now, six weeks later, am I going to still have that same 50 people? I don't know. I've been trying to figure it out. I know I've had some attrition and I cannot blame anybody who can't sit on their hands for six weeks and not get paid. I can't blame anybody who needs to leave and go someplace else."

Four days after closing, Borowski said he met with his staff at Porta Bella, the sister restaurant he and Shinnick own at 125 N. Frances St., and asked them if they would stick by him and most of them said "absolutely," he said.

Borowski, 67, who still enjoys working in the kitchen making pizzas, said all of his kitchen staff will be back to work minus one key employee, which he said is like losing one gear in a watch.

"It'll keep rolling," he said, "but it's gonna stop every once in awhile because there's a tooth missing."