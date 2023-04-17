The owner of the popular campus bar Wando's has bought the building that houses the 54-year-old Red Shed bar next door, which will leave when its lease expires Sept. 30.
Jay Wanserski, who owns Wando's, 602 University Ave., said he plans to put a lounge-type bar into The Red Shed building, and Red Shed owner Lynn Dieffenbach said she's looking at two possibilities nearby on State Street for a new location.
Dieffenbach, who began running The Red Shed in 2020 after her husband, Joel Dieffenbach, died of cancer at age 58, said losing her lease was a bit of a shock since the bar has been at 406 N. Frances St. for so long.
"If it goes out under my watch, I'm going to feel really bad, but Jay's doing what he needs to do," she said.
Wanserski said he's going to start making renovations right away. "I'm not reinventing the wheel. I've been here 29 years and I don't even know what's going to be workable until I go in there."
People are also reading…
He said he plans to get working Oct. 1 and have it ready for the following weekend, which is UW-Madison's homecoming. He plans to shut it down for remodeling after graduation weekend in mid-May 2024.
Wanserski said he plans to make major improvements, starting with doubling the size of the women's washrooms.
He said the bathrooms on the third floor of Wando's, where there's usually a line to get to the dance floor Thursdays through Saturdays, looks like the bathrooms in a four-star hotel. He plans the same level of remodeling that he did 29 years ago when he turned the former 602 Club into Wando's.
Wanserski, 54, who's nickname is Wando, played football for the Badgers in 1988 as a walk-on. He said he's deciding on a name for his new lounge from a list of about 20 ideas, some of them coming from former players.
"People text message me all the time," he said. "It's kind of ridiculous. My wife's like, 'Don't name it after yourself again. She's like, 'Keep your ego in check.' I'm like, 'Thanks honey.' "
He plans to redo the kitchen area, and eventually offer outdoor seating in the alley. He doesn't plan to connect the two neighboring bars.
Wando's is known for its drinks served in fishbowls, that before the pandemic were 100 ounces and designed to be shared by a group. Once Wando's reopened from its COVID-19 closure, Wanserski began serving fishbowls that are half the size since customers weren't sharing drinks as much.
The drink has rum, triple sec, blue curaçao, lime vodka, sloe gin, peach schnapps, lemonade and Sierra Mist. The sweet, blue drink has been Wando's signature draw since 1994.
Wanserski said he sells hundreds of fishbowls Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Wando's also serves bar food and a Friday fish fry.
He said after a basketball game and on football Saturdays, the three-story bar draws a diverse, older crowd. But after 9 p.m., it's 90% college students.
Dieffenbach said the places she's looking at for her new location are on the 500 and 300 blocks of State Street. One is slightly bigger than the current bar and the other is about the same size.
Moving is hard, she said. "I don't want to change it too much because people will panic."
The Red Shed opened around Valentine's Day 1969, and Dieffenbach said her husband took it over in 2019 after working there for about 30 years.
"I really have been a very brief part of the history of The Red Shed," said Dieffenbach, who retired in March 2022 from her job as a respiratory therapist and has concentrated on running the bar since.
She credits former owner Jeff Meise, who helped guide her, and an excellent group of employees for keeping everything together while she was also trying to work her hospital job.
The Red Shed, which has a capacity of 80, is known for its Long Island ice teas in 32-ounce mason jars.
The bar offers a limited grill menu with burgers and fries, and Dieffenbach said both locations she's looking at have much bigger kitchens. An expanded food menu is a possibility, she said.
It's been rewarding to have been a part of so many family histories, she said.
"It's amazing how many people come in and tell us, 'My parents met here, my grandparents met here while they were in college or while they were here for a football game," Dieffenbach said. "It's been an honor to have played parts in people's lives like that."
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants