Owner of 3 Madison-area Culver's pleased with Tuesday sales, $50K will go to Ukraine relief effort

Susan Bulgrin, who owns three Culver's restaurants, is donating 100% of this past Tuesday sales to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to benefit Ukrainian refugees and those going hungry inside Ukraine. Between her stores she said she raised about $50,000.

"The community was very generous and definitely supported this fundraising initiative. And I am so thankful, I am so grateful," said Bulgrin, who owns Culver's restaurants on Todd Drive and Cottage Grove Road in Madison and in McFarland.

Bulgrin said she's been watching the news and realizing that the people of Ukraine, refugees and those inside Ukraine, are in dire need of food.

"They are struggling mightily," she said, noting that she's read that some haven't eaten in three days.

World Central Kitchen is quickly expanding its #ChefsForUkraine response to distribute food, including hot, fresh meals, in five countries.

It has opened a kitchen and food supply depot in Poland, on the border with Ukraine, and has multiple warehouses active in Lviv where trucks are filled with food to reach cities like Odessa and Mykolayiv, according to the organization's website.

The group is also supporting restaurants to serve meals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv, which remain under active attack, according to its website.

The organization says it has served a million meals and is active in 55 cities in Ukraine with 330 distribution points.

As a restaurateur, Bulgrin said, she feels compelled to help raise money for food and water.

"There's a real crisis," she said. "People are going without... As I looked at that, I said, 'What can I do?' And one of the things that I've learned is that there's a wonderful organization called World Central Kitchen that actually goes into these areas that are in desperate need. And they cook for people. They train people who are on the ground, and they work with them to try and do whatever they can to feed people."

Andrés started the organization in 2017, focusing on Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"It's amazing what they do," Bulgrin said. "Whether it's Ukraine or any other country that's in desperate need, I just wanted to make sure that (the Ukrainian) people realize we're here to help them and to support them."

Bulgrin said she's not sure yet whether she will do another fundraiser for Ukraine, but it's possible.

Eric Skrum, a spokesman for Culver's, said the majority of Culver's restaurants are independently owned and operated, and participating restaurants displayed "Make Your Meal Matter" signs Tuesday and donated sales amounts from 10% to 100%.

Skrum said Wednesday he didn't know the total raised.

Culver Franchising System owns and operates six restaurants that are donating 10% of Tuesday's sales to World Central Kitchen's efforts, Skrum said.

Bulgrin said the lines in her stores and drive-thrus were long Tuesday, but not as long as they were in October when the company sold its limited-time CurderBurger.

"It wasn't like that," she said. "Thank goodness."

